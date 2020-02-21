The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team traveled to Stewartville on Thursday night for the opening round of the Section 1AA girls basketball tournament, where the hometown Tigers rolled to a 75-35 victory, thus bringing an end to the Knights’ season.
Stewartville entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and K-W as the No. 12 seed. Defensively, the Knights struggled mightily to contain a team that won 18 games in the regular season, and the K-W offense was held to its lowest point total since Feb. 4.
Julianna Boyum finished with 10 points and three rebounds for the Knights, while Sydney Burow chipped in six points and three rebounds.
Megan Mattson, Madi Luebke and Riley Dummer finished with four points each, and Mattson pulled down five rebounds while Dummer grabbed four and Luebke chipped in two.
Cera Crouse scored three points, and Tessa Erlandson and Nicole Woock chipped in two apiece.
Stewartville (19-8) will play again on Monday in Rochester against fourth-seeded Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran (23-3).
K-W concludes the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 8-18, a slight improvement from last year when the Knights went 7-18.