<&firstgraph>The good news is the Wanamingo Jacks are playing baseball this season, the bad news is they won’t be playing in Wanamingo.
<&firstgraph>The Jacks will play on the road for the entirety of the 2020 season. Wanamingo plays its home games at the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School field and the school district has told manager Brady Anfinson that it won’t open the field for play until July 25, Anfinson said. That’s about the time that playoffs begin for the Twin Rivers League. The Jacks can practice on the field though, Anfinson said.
<&firstgraph>The season begins Wednesday, July 1 for Wanamingo when it travels to face Waseca at 7:30 p.m. The Jacks will play Dodge County and Pine Island twice this season and other teams in the league just once. Wanamingo is scheduled to play the Diamondbacks July 8 at 7:30 p.m. and July 11 at 2 p.m.
<&firstgraph>The Jacks will follow that with a 2 p.m. game July 12 against Pine Island and head to Rochester July 15 to face the Roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. Wanamingo moves on to face Owatonna July 18 at 2 p.m. in Owatonna. The Jacks will head to Austin July 19 for a game against the Greyhounds at 2 p.m. before heading to Stewartville July 22 to play the Sharks at 7:30 p.m. Wanamingo winds down the regular season with a game against Pine Island July 24 at 7:30 p.m. and a July 26 game against Winona at 2 p.m. in Winona.
<&firstgraph>The Jacks are coming off a season where they came up a game shy of reaching the state tournament. Wanamingo lost the opening game of the Region 5C tournament 5-3 in 11 innings to Lake City, but defeated Winona 7-1 in the loser’s bracket before falling to Cannon Falls 3-2.
<&firstgraph>Red Wing, Stewartville-Racine and Lake City advanced to the 2019 state tournament.