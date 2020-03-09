The goal is clear for the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team.
With the amount of talent and experience returning, and the apparent window that flew wide open, the Knights have their sights set on a title in the Hiawatha Valley's Blue Division.
"We've talked about it a lot," senior outfielder Tate Erlandson said. "We've always wanted to win the Blue (Division). We were close last year and came up second, but this year with Cannon Falls moving out it's ours for the taking."
The calculus toward a division title starts with the seven seniors returning for Kenyon-Wanamingo (7-16, 5-9 last year). The equation is given further momentum by the fact that Cannon Falls (12-9, 10-5), last year's Blue Division champion, is shifting into the Red Division this year.
The returning experience extends past the large senior class as well, headlined by junior first baseman/pitcher Owen Hilke, who was named all-conference last year. Hilke finished the season with a slash line of .401/.541/.576, in addition to operating as the team's ace on the mound.
The left-hander tallied a 3.04 ERA to go with a 1.30 WHIP, plus 55 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.
Part of the reason for this year's optimism, Hilke said, is that some of the other younger players that played for the varsity team last year return this year more polished.
"I think the young guys are going to step up," Hilke said. "They were playing last year but didn't have much experience, but know they do, so it's going to help."
That will all helped build off the foundation of the senior class, which is spearheaded by Erlandson in centerfield and at the top of the lineup. Last year, the speedster might have finished with a low batting average of .236, but compiled an on-base percentage of .396 to help him swipe 15 steals in 18 tries.
Other key returning returning cogs are senior Garrett Grove (.379 on-base percentage), senior Cole Flom (.360 on-base percentage) and junior Tyler Craig (.333 on-base percentage).
"I think we have a solid lineup all the way down," Erlandson said, "Our guys know their roles and we're going to put up runs against teams and they're not going to be ready for it."
The biggest area for growth is on the mound. Other than Hilke, the only two Knights to finish with an ERA under 4.00 are the since-graduated Tyler Ryan and Collin Sviggum.
The first chance at improving on last year will come March 30, when Kenyon-Wanamingo is slated to travel to play Stewartville. The team's first home game is scheduled for April 6 at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School.
"I think it's feeling really good," Erlandson said. "The energy from all these guys is really high. We're just ready to start playing baseball."