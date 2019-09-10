The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team began the season on top.
Can the Knights stay there?
In their first year moving down from Class AA to A in the Minnesota State High School League, K-W was ranked No. 1 in the state in the preseason Class A poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
That’s high praise for a team that won a Subsection 2AA South title but missed out on the state tournament by one win. The Knights have a pedigree beyond last season’s 24-9 (8-2 Hiawatha Valley League) record, though.
They’ve had a winning record every season this decade. Its youngest members on the varsity roster, freshmen Josi Quam and Tess Erlandson, were in preschool the last time the Knights finished below .500. And that was still a 13-15 season.
This year’s group aims to add onto the historic run led by head coach Jen Nerison.
Senior leader Ally Peterson hopes to leave her own mark on the program in her final go-round in the red and black. She’s one of Minnesota’s top outside hitters and is committed to play at Division I Belmont University in Tennessee next fall.
In the early going of 2019, the all-state performer Peterson led the team in kills in a pair of top-10 wins against Class A’s No. 8 Caledonia (a sweep) and a road comeback win in four sets at No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
She’s one of eight seniors on a squad returning 12 of 15 members from 2018.
Peterson better fits the bill of a leader by example, but she’s made sure there’s an open line of communication on and off the court with her teammates.
“We have a lot of new people coming up, so it’s talking with everyone and getting used to who you’re playing with,” Peterson said in the summer of the program’s depth, which will factor more heavily in 2020. “Being comfortable on the court and communicating with everyone.”
K-W possesses two more than capable setters in seniors Riley Dummer and Madi Luebke. Luebke surpassed 1,000 assists in the second match of the season.
The duo feeds into powerful hitters Peterson and senior middle hitter Julianna Boyum. Peterson is highly skilled all over the court, even from the back row. Boyum has power to hit through any block.
While the Knights do not have any 6-footers, they collectively have good size with five listed at 5-foot-10 and none shorter than 5-6.
Boyum and junior Hailey Lerfald are part of a tough K-W block.
Senior Kaia Johnson has fit in well replacing Kasandra Keller at libero.
Senior Megan Mattson is one of several capable servers and an experienced option at outside hitter.
Nerison said the team has spent a lot of time this summer working on defense and passing.
The Knights will play in three tournaments, including the Class A Showcase Sept. 20-21 in Burnsville. The Showcase is annually the top regular season tournament and one K-W has played in recent years at the AA level.
Highlights of the non-conference schedule include Caledonia, WEM and at new section mate Bethlehem Academy Sept. 17.
In the Hiawatha Valley League, Stewartville is the favorite to usurp Kasson-Mantorville. The Tigers return all but one member of a 25-5 squad a year ago. They’re preseason No. 1 in Class AA. K-M is No. 5 in AA and Lake City is a team receiving votes in AA.
In Section 1, K-W will look to dethrone Medford. A young Tigers team made a surprise run to the state championship match in 2018 and began the season ranked No. 2.
Caledonia is also in the section, which is annually one of the state’s deepest.