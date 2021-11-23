The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team held its end of season banquet last weekend and recognized a number of award winners.

Firstly, the Knights handed out varsity letters to every member of the team this fall.

Then, the team announced its awards, which are listed below:

Most Positive Attitude: Emma Paulson

Most Improved Offensive Player: Norah Rechtzigel

Most Improved Defensive Player: Rachel Ryan

Greatest Work Ethic and Determination and Communicator on the Court: Tessa Erlandson

Most Inspirational Teammate: Leah Berg

Then, the Knights honored Rachel Nesseth, Julia Dahl and Arin Kyllo for earning spots on the Academic All-State team, before t recognizing the team's all-conference honorees by the Gopher Conference. Those are listed below.

Honorable Mention: Stella Rechtzigel

2nd Team All-Conference: Leah Berg

3rd Team All-Conference: Josi Quam

1st Team All-Conference: Tessa Erlandson

Sportsmanship Award: Arin Kyllo

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments