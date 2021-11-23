The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team held its end of season banquet last weekend and recognized a number of award winners.
Firstly, the Knights handed out varsity letters to every member of the team this fall.
Then, the team announced its awards, which are listed below:
Most Positive Attitude: Emma Paulson
Most Improved Offensive Player: Norah Rechtzigel
Most Improved Defensive Player: Rachel Ryan
Greatest Work Ethic and Determination and Communicator on the Court: Tessa Erlandson
Most Inspirational Teammate: Leah Berg
Then, the Knights honored Rachel Nesseth, Julia Dahl and Arin Kyllo for earning spots on the Academic All-State team, before t recognizing the team's all-conference honorees by the Gopher Conference. Those are listed below.
Honorable Mention: Stella Rechtzigel
2nd Team All-Conference: Leah Berg
3rd Team All-Conference: Josi Quam
1st Team All-Conference: Tessa Erlandson
Sportsmanship Award: Arin Kyllo