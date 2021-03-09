The top-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team kicked off the Section 2A playoffs with an 82-0 stomping of No. 8 Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday night. The Knights got eight pins and received five forfeits during the 20-25-minute dual which saw only one match reach the third period — when sophomore Jaedin Johnson beat Le Sueur-Henderson’s Jordan Grinde by a 9-1 major decision.
The Knights will face Maple River, the No. 4 seed, in Kenyon on Wednesday after Maple River beat No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) 57-16. Kenyon-Wanamingo has multiple wins over Maple River so far this season.
“It doesn’t really matter either way,” said K-W head coach Nathan Lexvold after the Knights’ win. “They (Maple River and NRHEG) both have good, solid individuals so I’m looking forward to getting some good matches. Hopefully we take care of business and move on to Saturday.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo beat Maple River twice during the regular season, 57-13 and then 60-16 just last week. Boden Simon is ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds for Maple River.
On the other half of the Section 2A bracket, No. 3 Medford beat No. 6 Lake Crystal/Welcome Memorial (LCWM) Knights 56-12 while defending section champion and No. 2-seeded Blue Earth rolled over No. 7 United South Central 59-18. Medford and Blue Earth will meet on Wednesday at Blue Earth with both teams featuring several wrestlers who are ranked in Class A.
Lexvold admitted he wants to see Blue Earth again after they beat K-W in the section final last year.
“Yeah, I kind of want to,” he said about wrestling Blue Earth again. “Either team, doesn’t matter, they’re both solid teams. Medford’s got a lot of good individuals too, so does Blue Earth. As long as we take care of business, we’ll wrestle whoever gets there.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo last went to state in 2019 when they took second in Class A to the LPGE-Browerville Wolves 35-27 after beating Aitkin and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut-Grove. However, Lexvold is eager to take the Knights to state for the first time with him at the helm after he took over the program prior to the 2019-20 season.
Advancing to state requires another step this season, however. The winner of Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. Maple River and the winner of Blue Earth Area vs. Medford will both advance to Saturday's state qualifier against the top two teams from Section 3A, which features Class A No. 7 Jackson County Central as well as Minneota and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut-Grove, which are both listed in the Lean and Mean section of the Class A rankings alongside the Knights.
Blue Earth is currently ranked No. 9 in Class A and has two wrestlers ranked: Max Ehrich is No. 2 at 170 and Nick Frank is No. 10 at 195. For Medford, there are: Tommy Elwood No. 3 at 106, Alex Helgeson ranked second at 120, Charley Elwood is the top wrestler at 145 and Josiah Hedensten is ranked No. 7 at 170.
In Wednesday’s match, Le Sueur-Henderson forfeited five weight classes: 113, 126, 138, 195 and 220. Tate Miller (106), Trent Foss (120), Kiefer Olson (132), Bray Olson (152), Tyler Craig (160), Dillon Bartel (170), Will Van Epps (182) and Armani Tucker (285) all pinned their opponents for the Knights in the first two periods.