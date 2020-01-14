The K-W girls basketball team returned to action Jan. 7 after more than a week off, and unfortunately the new week didn’t get off to the best start with Triton pulling away for a 71-56 win.
Both teams were coming off recent losses to Blooming Prairie, currently ranked No. 5 in Class A. The Cobras lost 66-58 on Jan. 3, while the Knights lost a heartbreaker to the Blossoms on Dec. 28 when Blooming Prairie hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 47-46.
Prior to the Triton game, K-W had largely been trending in the right direction, as the Knights’ defense had held K-W’s last three opponents to 50 points or less, but K-W was unable to contain the Cobras. Brylee Iverson in particular gave the Knights trouble with 27 points, while Holly Kubat scored 11 and Kendra Petersohn and Sydney Gilliland each scored 10.
Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer both scored 13 for K-W, while Sydney Burow finished with 12 and Julianna Boyum added eight.
The Knights finished the week a lot stronger, however, starting with a 57-40 win against Randolph on Thursday evening followed by a 63-50 win against Kingsland on Friday evening.
The Rockets trailed by just four points early in the second half of Thursday’s matchup, but K-W’s defense clamped down and the Knights were able to take control of the game down the stretch.
The key to success for K-W was its ability to move the ball around, which was reflected in the stats as the Knights posted 32 assists in the game. The Knights also came up with 32 steals and grabbed 36 rebounds.
“I thought we started off a little flat and a little slow, but by the start of the second half and then throughout the rest of the game I thought we played really well,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “We talked at halftime and we set some goals on defense and I thought our girls executed those goals really well, and that led to some good basketball on the offensive side. I don’t think we were shooting very well in the first half and sometimes when the ball doesn't go in, you end up putting your head down, but the girls persevered through it and played a great second half.”
Senior Megan Mattson led the Knights with 12 points, followed by Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum with 10 each. Tessa Erlandson scored eight points, Sydney Burow and Madi Luebke scored six each and Nora Woock chipped in five.
Wieme praised his team for playing a complete game. He credited Boyum for her strong defense and also praised his other starters, as well as several bench players.
“I know Julianna was in several situations that didn’t turn into offensive possessions like she would have liked, but she was getting into the passing lane and being aggressive and it really pushes them out of what they want to do,” Wieme said. “Sydney Burow has done a really good job for us on offense in our last couple of games. She’s looking for her shot rather than just passing right away, and we need that from time to time. Riley (Dummer) and Megan (Mattson) did a nice job of putting up points for us, and it was really fun to see us put together a complete team game. Everyone was contributing and it was really good to see.”
The Knights turned in another strong effort on Friday in a 63-50 victory against Kingsland, with a lot of K-W players once again contributing to the win.
K-W built a 13-point lead in the first half and never surrendered it up in the second. Kingsland’s Ellie Buchholtz (22 points) and Samantha Wernimont (11 points) did their best to keep their team in the game, but Dummer and Boyum helped K-W outpace them. Dummer finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the game, with Boyum right behind her with 20 points and six rebounds.
Mattson grabbed eight rebounds in the game to go along with six points, while Burow added six points, Madi Luebke scored four and Cera Crouse finished with four.
Moving forward, Wieme feels the Knights still need to improve at rebounding and limiting their opponents when it comes to second chance opportunities.
“I thought we gave up way too many second chance shots (against Randolph) and even some third chances,"Wieme said, "and I don’t know if it was just that we were out of position or not boxing out well enough, but we need to work on that a lot. We preach that we can’t allow extra shots because that can only lead to bad things.”
The Knights (6-8 overall, 1-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) played at Pine Island (2-12, 0-5 Hiawatha Valley Gold Division) on Tuesday evening and will finish the week with a home game against a very challenging opponent, Rochester Lourdes (12-2, 3-2 Hiawatha Valley Gold Division and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A), on Friday.