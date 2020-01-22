After a week off, the K-W girls basketball team returned to action Tuesday evening with a home game against Byron, but the game didn’t go the way the Knights were hoping, as the Bears came into Kenyon and blasted the Knights, winning by a score of 61-35.
The Bears’ defense held the Knights to their lowest point total since a 73-29 loss to Lake City back on Dec. 12. Julianna Boyum and Megan Mattson were the only Knights to have any sort of success against the Bryon defense, as Boyum scored 17 points – nearly half of the Knights’ total – while Mattson finished with 10. Boyum also led the Knights with seven rebounds.
Defensively, the Bears (8-9 overall, 4-4 Hiawatha Valley League) did a good job of limiting the rest of K-W’s key players, as they held Madi Luebke and Sydney Burow to just three points each. Tessa Erlandson scored two points and Cera Crouse had one point at the free throw line to round out the scoring, with Riley Dummer held scoreless for the first time this season.
Luebke finished with five assists and three steals, while Mattson pulled in five rebounds and also had three assists.
The Knights (6-10, 1-7 Hiawatha Valley League) will look to bounce back on Thursday with a road game against the formidable Houston Hurricanes (11-4).