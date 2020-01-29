Just a day after the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team defeated LeRoy-Ostrander by 30 points, the Knights found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided score after an 81-37 defeat at Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday.
Riley Dummer was the only K-W player to reach double digits in points; the senior finished with 14 in the game, including seven points at the free throw line in eight attempts.
Sydney Burow tallied six points, followed by Julianna Boyum with five and Megan Mattson with four. Nora Woock and Madi Luebke chipped in three points each and Tessa Erlandson finished with two points and also had two steals.
The Knights (8-12 overall, 1-8 Hiawatha Valley League) have another big test ahead with a date against Lake City (17-4, 10-1 Hiawatha Valley League) on Thursday.