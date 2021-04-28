After the Knights (5-3, 3-3 HVL) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in the top of the first and top of the third, they were unable to hang on for a Hiawatha Valley League victory Tuesday afternoon in Rochester.
The Eagles (3-0, 2-0) tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth before walking off with the victory in the bottom of the seventh.
Owen Hilke fired 6 2/3 innings on the mound for the Knights, struck out eight batters, walked only one and surrendered four hits and a pair of runs (one earned).
Offensively, K-W was helped by a pair of hits from Gavin Sommer, while Bray Olson, Jaedin Johnson and Alex Vold collected the other three hits. Hilke also worked a walk, while Luke Berg drove in a run.
K-W returns home Thursday to play against Pine Island (2-2, 1-1) in Wanamingo.