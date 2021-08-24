It's all projection until the pads are fully strapped on.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo football coach Jake Wieme, the prospects that are vying to replace a large and successful senior class from last fall are still just that. Prospects.
That changes this week, when high school football teams are allowed to increase their hitting and tackling leading into the team's preseason scrimmages Saturday at St. Clair High School.
“This week we can start hitting, and that’s when you can see who can make some holes and open up some spots for those running backs,” Wieme said.
On the offensive and defensive line, where the uptick in hitting provides the most clarity, the Knights are fortunate to return a decent amount of varsity experience. The issue, though, is the two offensive line starters K-W graduated — Carter Quam and Owen Hilke — were both integral parts of the offense.
"We probably ran behind them 95% of the time, so it’ll definitely have to be a different type of running game,” Wieme said.
Wieme pointed to players like seniors Jon Smith, Nicolai Mork, Kevin Vazquez and Buck Oeltjenbruns as ones who can step into bigger roles to fill those voids on the line.
They'll be blocking for a new quarterback as well, with sophomore Will Van Epps taking control under center after a strong summer and preseason.
"He’s done a really good job the first week of practice, is really poised back there and throws a really nice football," Wieme said. "We just have to make sure we protect him.”
At running back, Josh Schmidt returns for his third year of varsity playing time, while Evan Brossard is moving back to the backfield after a one-year hiatus on the offensive line. Wieme also pointed to Dillon Bartel and Trent Foss as two other options that can rotate in for carries as well.
Out wide, the Knights are bolstered by the returns of Trevor Steberg, Laden Nerison , Luke Alme and Alex Vold, while Cal Luebke is poised to feature offensively, but the exact role is still in the air.
That receiver experience also translates to depth in the defensive secondary, where Nerison and Steberg both return as well.
“Our D-backs are going to be pretty tough," Wieme said. "They were both D-backs last year, so they’re experienced. Trevor and Laden are both good athletes and guys that can handle it out there, and then we do have some depth behind them.”
There's additionally a Carter Quam-sized hole defensively, after the linebacker racked up postseason honors a season ago thanks to his work captaining the defense.
His replacement is someone that's plenty familiar with Quam's performance, since Brossard occupied the other middle linebacker spot last year.
"I think he really grew leaps and bounds last year and he’s probably going to be the leader on that side of the ball on the defensive end,” Wieme said.
All in all, Wieme thinks that can translate to a successful season. While it's hard to project against a schedule that features only Bethlehem Academy Randolph from last year's schedule, Wieme still projects confidence entering the season.
“A goal is to always be .500 in the season," Wieme said. "Obviously we want to win more than that, but football is just so up and down from year to year, especially at these smaller schools. I know we’re going to play good teams as we go, and we haven’t played a lot of these teams."
ROSTER
Luke Alme, senior, tight end/defensive end
Evan Brossard, senior, running back/linebacker
Nicolai Mork, senior, offensive/defensive line
Laden Nerison, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Buck Oeltjenbruns, senior, offensive line/defensive back
Josh Schmidt, senior, running back/linebacker
Jon Smith, senior, offensive/defensive line
Trevor Steberg, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Kevin Vazquez, senior, offensive/defensive line
Alex Vold, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Brady Bauer, junior, offensive/defensive line
Joel Helland, junior wide receiver/defensive end
Alex Lee, junior, wide receiver/linebacker
Cal Luebke, junior, running back/linebacker
Andrew Ramirez, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Amari Stokes, junior, wide receiver/defensive end
Dillon Bartel, sophomore, running back/defensive back
Trent Foss, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Reid Hodgman, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Soren Kyllo, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Aiden Lindell, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Zach Mason, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Blake Miller, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Kiefer Olson, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker
Colton Steberg, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Mason Torgenson, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Landon Trump, sophomore, offensive line/linebacker
Will Van Epps, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker
Emmitt Veal, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Owen Craig, freshman, running back/linebacker
Tanner Hedeen, freshman, quarterback/linebacker