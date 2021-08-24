Josh Schmidt

Josh Schmidt is back for his third season of varsity football this fall to help lead a Kenyon-Wanamingo team aiming to build off last year's 3-2 record. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MIKE RANDLEMAN mrandleman@faribault.com

It's all projection until the pads are fully strapped on.

For Kenyon-Wanamingo football coach Jake Wieme, the prospects that are vying to replace a large and successful senior class from last fall are still just that. Prospects.

That changes this week, when high school football teams are allowed to increase their hitting and tackling leading into the team's preseason scrimmages Saturday at St. Clair High School.

“This week we can start hitting, and that’s when you can see who can make some holes and open up some spots for those running backs,” Wieme said.

On the offensive and defensive line, where the uptick in hitting provides the most clarity, the Knights are fortunate to return a decent amount of varsity experience. The issue, though, is the two offensive line starters K-W graduated — Carter Quam and Owen Hilke — were both integral parts of the offense.

"We probably ran behind them 95% of the time, so it’ll definitely have to be a different type of running game,” Wieme said.

Wieme pointed to players like seniors Jon Smith, Nicolai Mork, Kevin Vazquez and Buck Oeltjenbruns as ones who can step into bigger roles to fill those voids on the line.

They'll be blocking for a new quarterback as well, with sophomore Will Van Epps taking control under center after a strong summer and preseason.

"He’s done a really good job the first week of practice, is really poised back there and throws a really nice football," Wieme said. "We just have to make sure we protect him.”

At running back, Josh Schmidt returns for his third year of varsity playing time, while Evan Brossard is moving back to the backfield after a one-year hiatus on the offensive line. Wieme also pointed to Dillon Bartel and Trent Foss as two other options that can rotate in for carries as well.

Out wide, the Knights are bolstered by the returns of Trevor Steberg, Laden Nerison , Luke Alme and Alex Vold, while Cal Luebke is poised to feature offensively, but the exact role is still in the air.

That receiver experience also translates to depth in the defensive secondary, where Nerison and Steberg both return as well.

“Our D-backs are going to be pretty tough," Wieme said. "They were both D-backs last year, so they’re experienced. Trevor and Laden are both good athletes and guys that can handle it out there, and then we do have some depth behind them.”

There's additionally a Carter Quam-sized hole defensively, after the linebacker racked up postseason honors a season ago thanks to his work captaining the defense.

His replacement is someone that's plenty familiar with Quam's performance, since Brossard occupied the other middle linebacker spot last year.

"I think he really grew leaps and bounds last year and he’s probably going to be the leader on that side of the ball on the defensive end,” Wieme said.

All in all, Wieme thinks that can translate to a successful season. While it's hard to project against a schedule that features only Bethlehem Academy Randolph from last year's schedule, Wieme still projects confidence entering the season.

“A goal is to always be .500 in the season," Wieme said. "Obviously we want to win more than that, but football is just so up and down from year to year, especially at these smaller schools. I know we’re going to play good teams as we go, and we haven’t played a lot of these teams."

ROSTER

Luke Alme, senior, tight end/defensive end

Evan Brossard, senior, running back/linebacker

Nicolai Mork, senior, offensive/defensive line

Laden Nerison, senior, wide receiver/defensive back

Buck Oeltjenbruns, senior, offensive line/defensive back

Josh Schmidt, senior, running back/linebacker

Jon Smith, senior, offensive/defensive line

Trevor Steberg, senior, wide receiver/defensive back

Kevin Vazquez, senior, offensive/defensive line

Alex Vold, senior, wide receiver/defensive back

Brady Bauer, junior, offensive/defensive line

Joel Helland, junior wide receiver/defensive end

Alex Lee, junior, wide receiver/linebacker

Cal Luebke, junior, running back/linebacker

Andrew Ramirez, junior, wide receiver/defensive back

Amari Stokes, junior, wide receiver/defensive end

Dillon Bartel, sophomore, running back/defensive back

Trent Foss, sophomore, running back/linebacker

Reid Hodgman, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Soren Kyllo, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Aiden Lindell, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Zach Mason, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Blake Miller, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Kiefer Olson, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker 

Colton Steberg, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back

Mason Torgenson, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back

Landon Trump, sophomore, offensive line/linebacker

Will Van Epps, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker

Emmitt Veal, sophomore, offensive/defensive line

Owen Craig, freshman, running back/linebacker

Tanner Hedeen, freshman, quarterback/linebacker

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments