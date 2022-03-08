The RCTC Yellowjackets won their third consecutive NJCAA Non-Scholarship National Title in Council Bluffs, IA this weekend. RCTC finished ahead of DIII rival Harper Community College by half a point, 45.5 to 45 to win the championship.
The Jackets finished 11th overall in the tournament that includes scholarship and non-scholarship schools competing together. The Yellowjackets total points earned were the highest of all non-scholarship schools giving them their third straight national title.
The Jackets were led by All-Americans Parker Dobrocky and Willie VonRuden, both wrestlers who finished fourth in the tournament. The Championship was decided not, only by Dobrocky and VonRuden’s final placings, but by some early-round wins by the entire Jacket team. All nine wrestlers — including Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Armani Tucker — made it to round two before taking their first losses.
Tucker, a freshman for the Yellowjackets, won his first match 4-1 before falling in his next two matches.
Rocco Visci went 2-2 at 125, winning 11-7 in the opener before falling in a wild 20-14 bout in round two. Visci earned a fall in his third bout, before taking his second loss in the next round. At 133, Cael Bartels won his opener 13-8 before falling in round two. Bartels bounced back with a fall in his third bout before dropping a 10-6 decision in his fourth. Zach Wells scored key points for the Jackets as he won his opener by Technical Fall, before dropping a 6-2 decision in round two. Wells then again bounced back with a tech fall in his third bout and a 12-9 decision in his fourth, before falling 11-4 in his fifth match of the tournament. Walker Ingham got a 16-6 major decision in his opener at 174 before falling in his next two bouts. At 184, Antonio Davis had a bye in the opening round before going 1-2 in his next to matches. Colton Krell won his opener in convincing fashion with a fall at 4:33. Krell fell 9-2 and 9-3 in his next two bouts.
Parker Dobrocky had a great run in the tournament earning fourth place and All-American honors at 141 pounds. Dobrocky had a bye in round one, before earning a major decision (8-0) in round two. He earned a hard-fought win over Iowa Central’s Darnal Heard (4-1 decision) in his third match before falling 3-1 in the semifinals. Dobrocky won a 9-7 decision in the wrestle backs before dropping a 5-1 decision in the third-place bout.
Willie VonRuden also earned All-American honors with a fourth place showing at 157. VonRuden earned a fall in his opening match before winning by 5-3 and 4-3 decisions in rounds two and three. Clackamas’s Alex Ramirez downed VonRuden 8-2 in the semi-finals. VonRuden bounced back again with a gutty 6-4 win to get to the third-place bout. VonRuden once again battled to the wire but fell in a tightly contested 4-2 decision.