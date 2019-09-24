Kenyon-Wanamingo found moments of greatness Tuesday night. Stewartville found extended runs of greatness.
Two of Minnesota's top prep volleyball teams met Tuesday night in Stewartville with the host and Class AA No. 1 Tigers (11-1, 5-0 Hiawatha Valley League) sweeping 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.
K-W coach Jen Nerison was quick to complement the Tigers, who are unbeaten against Class A and AA opponents this season, but would also like to see her Class A No. 5 Knights (8-5, 1-3 HVL) look a little sharper.
"That first (set) we really got down right away. We fought back at the end, but it was too late," Nerison said. "We’re just making too many errors. Our dig errors and our serve receive errors. It needs to get better. I think a lot of the times we’re hurting ourselves and committing errors that are unforced."
Nerison mentioned brief glimmers of proficiency from her squad, including good work from her setters Riley Dummer and Madi Luebke to create opportunities for their hitters.
"Julianna (Boyum) and Hailey (Lerfald) had some nice slams," Nerison said. "Leah Berg did a nice job on the right side finding holes in the back corner getting kills. We just couldn't put a run together."
The Tigers are led by senior 6-foot outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski who is committed to play at Illinois State University.
"She's fun to watch swing," Nerison said. "She's powerful. We were getting some nice blocks on her. We'd block it and maybe it'd go out of bounds, but I was happy because that got in her head a little. She started tipping, and she's got beautiful touch on the ball.
(The Tigers) are very crafty. We were not adjusting our defense. We'd talk about it, then the girls would get out there and things would change."
In K-W's defense, the Knights ought to be tired. They played a five-set match Thursday at Cannon Falls, played a combined 11 sets in less than 24 hours between Friday and Saturday at the Class A Showcase, and were up against it with one of the toughest matches of the season Tuesday.
Now, on homecoming week, K-W is home to host a tough Byron (12-7, 3-2 HVL) squad 7:15 p.m. Thursday.