Game: Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-1) at Rushford-Peterson (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Knights picked up their first win of the season against Winona Cotter, while the Trojans beat Fillmore Central 26-15 on the road.
Last matchup: These two teams have not played each other since at least 2002, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
1. What helped Kenyon-Wanamingo last week against Winona Cotter was the ability of the Knights to contain what had been the dynamic rushing attack of the Ramblers. Cotter quarterback Tate Gilbertson gashed his Week 1 opponent Alden-Conger/Gelnville Emmons on the ground and through the air, while running back Brenin Speltz averaged eight yards a carry. While Gilbertson still had a productive day through the air in Kenyon, neither he, Speltz or any other rusher was able to produce much against a revamped 3-5 defense for Kenyon-Wanamingo. While Rushford-Peterson doesn't the one game-breaking back, its run game was vital in its win against Fillmore Central. That starts with dual-threat quarterback Malachi Bunke. In addition to completing 14 of 21 passes for 172 yards, Bunke also carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards. Hadyn Kahoun and Brady Gile also rushed for touchdowns as part of the read option attack. A big reason for K-W's success in containing Cotter's run game was linebacker Evan Brossard essentially shadowing Speltz on every play. That gameplan might not be possible against a rushing attack with as many threats as Rushford-Peterson.
2. The story on the other side of the ball also figures to start with the run game, where the Knights have excelled through two weeks, and where the Trojans have swallowed up opposing ball carriers whole. Last week against Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson surrendered just 40 total rushing yards. Even as Kenyon-Wanamingo found more success through the air against Winona Cotter, the motor of the offense was still on the ground, where the Knights combined to rush 29 times for 233 yards. That was once again led by senior Josh Schmidt, who carried the ball 20 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Rushford-Peterson was vulnerable in the passing game last week, so if Kenyon-Wanamingo can also produce a productive rushing attack it might find plenty of success moving the ball up and down the field.
3. That run defense and dynamic offense has powered a dramatic turnaround for the Trojans only two games into the season. In 2020, Rushford-Peterson struggled to a 1-4 record, which included a 33-20 loss against Fillmore Central. Already this season, the Trojans have doubled last year's win total and look more more similar to the team that finished 6-2 in 2019.
4. After only one week of games in the Mid Southeast Blue Sub-District, Friday night's game in Rushford pits a pair of 1-0 teams against each other. Bethlehem Academy is also 1-0 in the Blue Sub-District after it dismantled Hayfield on Monday night, while Randolph did the same to Wabasha-Kellogg last week. In addition to Kenyon-Wanamingo and Rushford-Peterson playing, Randolph and Bethlehem Academy are scheduled to meet in Faribault on Saturday afternoon to guarantee only two teams escape this week with 2-0 record in the Blue Sub-Division.