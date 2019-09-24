Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.