The Milaca Mega Meet touts itself as the world's largest 1-day cross country meet. Thousands of runners were split up between four divisions based on school enrollment.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo was placed in the second smallest Division 3. Z-M/K-W freshman Natasha Sortland had the third fastest time combining all three divisions, and was the Division 3 winner clocking a time of 19 minutes, 13.5 seconds. Next fastest in her race at Stones Throw Golf Course was Staples-Motley's Kyanna Burton all the way back at 19:53.8. Only three competitors cracked 20 minutes.
Sortland, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, led the way in Z-M/K-W's 21st place out of 25 teams. The two faster runners were in the Division 1 race and are some of the nation's best in Wayzata freshman Abbey Nechanicky (18:52.3) and Stillwater junior Analee Weaver (18:54.3).
The Z-M/K-W boys were 24th out of 30 and were led by Preston Ohm's 91st place finish out of 211 with a time of 20:08.9.
Z-M/K-W hosts its home invitational Thursday at Zumbrota Golf Club. Attending are Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Goodhue, Hayfield, Lyle-Pacelli, Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes and Waseca. Schedule of events lists the JV boys race at 4 p.m., JV girls at 4:05, varsity girls 4:35, varsity boys 5:05, junior high boys and girls 5:35. Results will be available at WayzataResults.com.
Division 3 boys team results — 1. Lac qui Parle Valley 85, 2. Staples-Motley 98, 3. St. Croix Central 164, 4. Greenway 177, 5. Lake City 202, 6. Pequot Lakes 230, 7. Mora 261, 8. St. Cloud Cathedral 272, 9. Cook County 295, 10. Breck 300, 11. Moose Lake 342, 12. Fairmont 352, 13. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 409, 14. Proctor 418, 15. Virginia 426, 16. Benson 447, 17. Amery 455, 18. Martin County West 484, 19. St. Croix Prep 498, 20. Rockford 507, 21. Pine City 511, 22. Esko 532, 23. Melrose Area 541, 24. Z-M/K-W 602, 25. New London-Spicer 642, 26. Chisago Lakes Area 649, 27. Bagley 667, 28. St. Croix Lutheran 710, 29. Milaca 802, 30. Watertown-Mayer 859
Top five boys individuals and top-five Z-M/K-W — 1. Emmet Anderson (S-M) 16:22.7, 2. Hunter Klimek (S-M) 16:49.4, 3. Cameron Stocke (Virginia) 17:11.8, 4. Ezekiel Sather (LqPV) 17:24.4, 5. Greg Peterson (Greenway) 17:29.5 … 91. Preston Ohm 20:08.9, 102. Kayden Rodrick 20:21.2, 139. Parker Miller 21:08.1, 147. Miles Berg 21:23.2, 149. Sam Knowlton 21:26.9
Division 3 girls team results — 1. Staples-Motley 82, 2. Perham 89, 3. Fairmont 160, 4. Lake City 172, 5. Pequot Lakes 190, 6. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7. Cook County 236, 8. Blake 254, 9. St. Croix Central 283, 10. Martin County West 322, 11. Lac qui Parle Valley 333, 12. Rockford 350, 13. Pine City 362, 14. Breck 367, 15. Mora 382, 16. Greenway 389, 17. Amery 390, 18. Moose Lake 404, 19. Virginia 449, 20. Melrose Area 468, 21. Z-M/K-W 529, 22. Esko 575, 23. St. Croix Prep 591, 24. New London-Spicer 617, 25. Benson 625
Top five girls individuals and top five Z-M/K-W — 1. Natasha Sortland (Z-M/K-W) 19:13.5, 2. Kyanna Burton (S-M) 19:53.8, 3. Calia Chaney (PL) 19:54.2, 4. Laura Thompson (Fairmont) 20:10.4, 5. Jacey Majerus (LC) 20:29.2 … 1. Sortland, 121. Bobbie Rae Benson 24:44, 134. Hailey Grudem 25:15.1, 170. Sidda Hunt 26:39.2, 172. Alexis Berkner 26:50.1