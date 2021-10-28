Without allowing Glenville-Emmons to break out of single digits in any set, the third-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team started the Section 1A playoffs Thursday night with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 victory in Kenyon.
All of Tessa Erlandson, Stella Rechtzigel and Leah Berg finished with eight kills, while Julia Dahl added seven kills as part of a well-rounded attack. Carmen Nerison operated as the team's only setter, and finished with 30 assists.
Nerison's success continued at the service line, where she racked up seven aces. Erlandson added three aces, with Rachel Ryan and Dahl both adding one ace.
Defensively, Dahl notched 12 digs and Erlandson picked up 11 digs. At the net, Stella Rechtzigel finished with four block aces and Norah Rechtzigel added two block aces.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next plays sixth-seeded Alden-Conger at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Civic Center in the Section 1A quarterfinals.