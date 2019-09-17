3-and-out with the Randolph Rockets
- Randolph (3-0) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Randolph High School. The Rockets beat Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (1-2) 26-8, Hayfield (1-2) 39-19 and Wabasha-Kellogg (0-3) 28-6. Its opponents' wins came against one-win or winless teams, so this could be Randolph's toughest test to date.
- The Rockets advanced to the 11-man Section 2A final last year but played a nine-man schedule in 2018. With growing enrollment, Randolph now plays a full 11-man schedule and shifted to Section 1A for the next two seasons.
- This is the first matchup between the two schools, separated by approximately 20 miles, that K-W head coach/alum Jake Wieme can recall.
When the Knights have the ball
This game sets up to be a clash of styles as K-W will look to establish the run often, while Randolph is more than capable of slinging the ball. The Knights have diversified their passing attack this year, particularly with short, quick-hitting routes. That said, they'll aim to kill some clock and keep a potent Randolph offense off the field.
K-W averages 26.6 points per game, but that was partially inflated with 53 points against a winless Winona Cotter team. A 3-0 Lewiston-Altura team limited the Knights to one late touchdown for six points last week in the first setback of the season.
The Knights have used a trio of running backs to share the load in Tyler Craig, Josh Schmidt and Bray Olson. Craig has emerged as the leader thus far and was a bright spot in last week's 30-6 loss with 114 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. All other rushers, including the quarterback, combined for -12 yards on 12 carries.
Randolph employs a 4-4 base defense like K-W and will play man-to-man against the Knights' receivers. Randolph will aim to shut down Tate Erlandson who had six catches for 96 of the team's 102 receiving yards last week and has been Luke Berg's top target.
K-W will have the size advantage on the lines in most games this year, and this appears to be another instance. If the Knights can bully the Rockets, they could have some success.
Randolph allows 11 points per game.
When the Rockets have the ball
The Rockets plan to utilize the whole field and challenge the Knights to tackle in the open field. First-year starting quarterback senior Nick Drinken has played beyond his years with 879 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He's not a huge running threat, but gets the ball out quickly. Isaac Stoesz has a couple 100-yard receiving games and Dane Ehleringer is a 6-foot-3 target who surpassed 100 yards against Hayfield. The quarterback position was one of the big question marks going into the season after Andrew Wenstrom, who accounted for 59 of the team's 66 touchdowns last year, graduated. The question seems to be answered.
Fortunately for K-W, this is the third week facing a spread out, pass-heavy team.
Randolph averages 31.3 points per game. Mack Swanson is the lead rusher and had 60 yards on 14 carries last week against W-K.
K-W allows 11.6 points per game and stymied teams on the ground through two weeks. Bruising L-A back Cole Mundt surpassed 100 yards last week and led an offense that piled up 277 yards. The Knights largely limited the big plays, but allowed L-A to march the ball down field methodically. Randolph will look to score more rapidly.
The early weather forecast in Randolph indicates warm weather with a chance of rain. If you're the Knights, you're likely hoping for a wet football on Friday.
Key to the game
Control time of possession. L-A dominated the ball last week against K-W and was able to dictate the game. The Knights appear to have a distinct advantage in the run game on both sides of the ball, while the same can be said for the Rockets in the passing game. K-W still has two ranked opponents left on the schedule, so this is one it will hope to pick off here at the midpoint of the season.
Coach says
"I went to school here (at K-W), too, and I don’t ever remember playing Randolph. It’s nice to have another team to play, especially as close as Randolph. We recently started playing Medford and it’s been a nice connection and rivalry. I hope the same thing can be said for Randolph when it’s all said and done. The fun thing about football, and any sport, is building rivalry with nearby towns." - K-W head coach Jake Wieme