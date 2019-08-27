3-and-out with the Clippers
- Cleveland is in its first season playing 11-man football. The Clippers have been a successful nine-man program in recent years, going 13-1 in 2016 and finishing above .500 in 2017 and 2018. Current Gustavus Adolphus player Carter Kopet, a 2017 Cleveland grad, was one of the state's best quarterbacks in his time as a prep.
- Erik Hermanson is in his first year as solo head coach. He and Kyle Atherton shared the duties in the last five years and went 44-12.
- Cleveland's program numbers are down from last year despite the recalissification. The Clippers have 30 on the roster compared to 42 in 2018.
When the Knights have the ball
Don't expect K-W to get too cute with the passing game. Per the Le Sueur County News, Cleveland's average player weight is 160 pounds, making it perhaps K-W's smallest opponent both in players and size. For what the Knights lack in explosive playmakers they hope to make up for with solid line play.
K-W will be in its sweet spot if it can control the ball and take advantage of a Cleveland defense still learning its way with 11-man formations and on a larger size field.
The Knights will move on from 1,000-yard workhorse rusher Nate Bauer. This year, at least to start, the run game will be more by committee. Junior Tyler Craig has the most experience, but he expects to share carries with more of seven total running backs labeled on the roster.
Cleveland surrendered 28.2 points per game in 2018 and K-W scored 13.9.
When the Clippers have the ball
There will be some unknown with the Cleveland offense as it adapts to 11-man. If the Clippers' style holds to form, they expect to be a spread out team running seeking to use its athleticism to space the field.
Cleveland averaged 28.3 points per game last year. K-W allowed 22.7.
Junior quarterback Alex McCabe is back in the fold after going down with an off-the-field injury last fall. The Clippers were 3-1 prior to his absence and 2-3 after.
Levi Baker and Lucas Mueller project to get the lion's share of carries. Brock Olson, Jerren Jobe, Isaac Mueller and Tyce Shook head up the receiver core.
K-W head coach Jake Wieme has liked what he's seen from his defensive line, but the Knights will also need a big night from their secondary to limit the Clippers' big play ability.
Key to the game
Staying in the moment will be key for Kenyon-Wanamingo. There will be a lot of hype for this 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff in Kenyon as its K-W's first home game since 2017 after its new field was renovated.
Keeping emotions in check and not overlooking the opponent are crucial. While Cleveland has a smaller enrollment (165) than K-W's (213), the Clippers have a winning tradition at the nine-man level and have athletes to make life difficult on the Knights.
Coach says
"We haven’t exchanged any film with them and they haven’t asked either. Just kind of based off what they’ve done and what we’re guessing, we’re expecting somewhat of a spread offense and pistol formation, so we’ve got to be ready for that, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t come out running." - K-W coach Jake Wieme