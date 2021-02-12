...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH SATURDAY TO BECOME DANGEROUSLY COLD
SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Saturday when wind
chills of 25 below zero to 35 below zero will be common. A Wind
Chill Watch then goes into effect Saturday night through Sunday
morning east of Interstate 35 and Monday morning west of
Interstate 35 for wind chills of 35 below zero to 50 below zero.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills
as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late
Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&