Kasson-Mantorville continued its strong start to its season Friday night in Kenyon with a 70-30 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo.

The KoMets (8-1, 7-1 HVL) led 39-16 at halftime and received scoring production from 10 different players.

The Knights (0-8) were led by 12 points from Stella Rechtzigel and 11 points from Tessa Erlandson.

K-W is back in action Tuesday night at Blooming Prairie (7-1).

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments