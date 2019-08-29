Natasha Sortland came ready to run.
In Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country's first meet of the season, the Z-M freshman ran her fastest time to finish in second place out of 608 runners at Thursday's St. Olaf High School Showcase.
Her time of 18:44.9 edged her previous career best of 18:46 set at the 2018 Class A state meet, also held at St. Olaf.
Sortland was the fastest among Class A runners on Thursday and was beaten only by Wayzata freshman Abby Nechanicky who clocked an 18:19.3.
The next fastest Class A runner was in 22nd at 20:05.3.
A young Z-M/K-W team took 30th place, but edged out big schools like Park of Cottage Grove, Albert Lea, Chaska and Park Center. Its top four runners were juniors or younger.
The Z-M/K-W boys are also a young bunch with just three seniors and none that finished top five on the team.
Eighth-grader Preston Ohm is in his second varsity season and led the team. Ohm clocked a 19:57 to place 268th out of 862. He was 15th among middle school runners.
The boys placed 39th out of 39 in one of the state's biggest and more elite meets of the season.
Z-M/K-W is next at Hayfield's invitational 4:15 p.m. Sept. 5 at The Oaks Golf Course. Blooming Prairie, Chatfield, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Kingsland, Lyle-Pacelli, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton are scheduled to attend.
Boys team results — 1. Mounds View 84 points, 2. Eastview 146, 3. Perham 161, 4. Buffalo 224, 5. Hopkins 226, 6. Forest Lake Area 241, 7. Bloomington Jefferson 268, 8. Staples-Motley 304, 9. Lakeville North 327, 10. Maple Grove 362, 11. Winona 396, 12. Minneapolis Washburn 397, 13. Minneapolis Southwest 401, 14. Minnehaha Academy 460, 15. Owatonna 469, 16. Lakeville South 478, 17. Centennial 480, 18. Faribault 484, 19. New Prague 547, 20. Albert Lea 549, 21. Rochester John Marshall 566, 22. Woodbury 577, 23. Waseca 593, 24. Wayzata 623, 25. Irondale 626, 26. Pequot Lakes 635, 27. Chaska 664, 28. Mankato West 672, 29. Math & Science Academy 687, 30. St. Michael-Albertville 698, 31. Belle Plaine 806, 32. Red Wing 810, 33. Waconia 842, 34. Spring Lake Park 878, 35. Park of Cottage Grove 906, 36. Hudson (WI) 1101, 37. Park Center 1101, 38. Dover-Eota 1188, 39. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo
Boys individual top five overall and top five from Z-M/K-W — 1. Emmet Anderson (S-M) 15:44.5, 2. Colden Longley (Jefferson) 15:45.8, 3. Brandon O'Hara (Perham) 16:03.7, 4. Harris Anderson (M&S) 16:08.1, 5. Hunter Klimek (S-M) 16:12.4 … 268. Preston Ohm 19:57, 281. Kayden Rodrick 20:02.4, 451. Blake Lochner 21:28.4, 498. Sam Knowlton 21:58.2, 500. Parker Miller 22:01.5
Girls team results — 1. Wayzata 76, 2. St. Michael-Albertville 86, 3. Forest Lake Area 157, 4. Mounds View 189, 5. Roseville Area 240, 6. Hudson (WI) 270, 7. Woodbury 301, 8. S-M 340, 9. Maple Grove 351, 10. Hopkins 358, 11. Perham 360, 12. Waconia, 13. Bloomington Jefferson 385, 14. Red Wing 431, 15. Lakeville North 432, 16. Lakeville South 439, 17. Belle Plaine 502, 18. Winona 510, 19. Spring Lake Park 518, 20. Faribault 532, 21. Centennial 540, 22. Eastview 577, 23. Minneapolis Southwest 596, 24. Waseca 598, 25. New Prague 615, 26. Minneapolis Washburn 617, 27. Pequot Lakes 720, 28. Irondale 725, 29. Rochester John Marshall 726, 30. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 863, 31. Park of Cottage Grove 871, 32. Albert Lea 964, 33. Chaska 990, 34. Park Center 1035
Girls individual top five overall and top five from Z-M/K-W — 1. Abby Nechanicky (Wayzata) 18:19.3, 2. Natasha Sortland (Z-M/K-W) 18:44.9, 3. Ali Weimer (STMA) 18:45.4, 4. Katie Sigerud (STMA) 18:46.4, 5. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 19:07.7) … 2. Sortland, 290. Hailey Grudem 24:56.8, 348. Bobbie Rae Benson 26:01.5, 402. Siddha Hunt 26:42.7, 514. Kallie Bauer 29:33.3