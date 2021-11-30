Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Nathan Lexvold (third year).
Assistant coaches: Josh Jacobson (third year), Wayne Lexvold (20+ years), Chad Lexvold (third year), Chris Anderson (fifth year).
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Jaedin Johnson, junior
Tate Miller, junior
Amari Stokes, junior
Gage Thompson, junior
Austin Avery, sophomore
Dillon Bartel, sophomore
Gavin Johnson, sophomore
Keifer Olson, sophomore
Landon Trump, sophomore
Will van Epps, sophomore
Charles Koncur, freshman
Reed Sommer, freshman
MOVED ON
Alec Johnson
Bray Olson
Micheal Pliscott
Tyler Craig
Daniel Van Epps
Logan Meyers
Carter Quam
Armani Tucker
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
25-6 overall
First in sections
third in conference
6-1 conference record
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Chisago Lakes Invite, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Faribault, NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 — Medford, Rochester John Marshall at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, GMLOK at Triton, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, New Century Academy at Maple River/United South Central, 5 p.m., at USC
Thursday, Dec. 30 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at UW-Eau Claire Invite, 9:15 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City at Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Thomas Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m., at JWP
Thursday, Jan. 27 — Westfield at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Maple River, USC at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Medford, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Kenyon-Wanamingo, Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Section 1A team tournament first round, 7 p.m., high seed
Friday, Feb. 25-Saturday, Feb. 26 — Section 1A individual tournament, Rochester Mayo Civic Center
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
Grand Meadow, Chatfield, and Dover-Eyota are the favorites in Section 1A. Us along with Goodhue and some other schools should all make for a very competitive section tournament. Medford will be the favorite in the Gopher Conference along with the coop of maple river and united south central.
COMMENTS FROM HEAD COACH
We lost a lot of really good kids last year. It’s a group I am really going to miss. But I am looking forward to some wrestlers this year to step up, take the next step and become leaders on the team and set good examples for the younger wrestlers.
So in short, I think If we do all the little things right and work really really hard all year long and with getting a little bit of luck, this team can do what we have done in the past years and make it to the section finals and then anything can happen.