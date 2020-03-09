Former Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestler Seth Brossard captured fourth place at 165 pounds for Rochester Technical and Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s wrestling championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Brossard entered the tournament as the fifth seed and reached the semifinals before falling to North Iowa Area Community College’s Christian Minto. Minto later lost Iowa Western’s Isaiah Crosby in the championship match.
Brossard squared off against Rowan’s Dylan Fischer in the consolation bracket and beat Fischer to reach the third-place match. Brossard fell to Iowa Central’s Ashton Eyler to finish fourth.
Brossard is in his first year at RCTC and finished 48-0 in his senior season for the Knights on his way to a state title at 152 pounds. He qualified for the state meet four years and took third at 132 pounds in 2017.