ZM/KW freshman Preston Ohm put together a big race for his team last Thursday to win a meet in Goodhue.
Ohm won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 19 seconds, edging out Cannon Falls’ Jacob Wulf by three seconds. ZM/KW won the team meet after placing all five runners in the top seven.
Sophomores Sam Knowlton and Kayden Rodrick gave ZM/KW a 3-4 finish after Knowlton crossed the finish line in 18:50. Rodrick beat out Goodhue’s Torii Opsahl by a second to finish fourth with a time of 19:09.
Sophomore Ryan Lexvold came in sixth with a time of 19:21 and junior Blake Lockner followed closely with a time of 19:21 for seventh place.
The Bombers finished second with 45 points while the Wildcats took third with 61 points.
ZM/KW’s Natasha Sortland turned in a sub-18:30 race to win the girls race by 46 seconds.
Sortland crossed the line in 18:22 and ZM/KW finished second to Goodhue, which won the team meet with 24 points. ZM/KW finished with 31 points and Cannon Falls had an incomplete team.
Sophomore Bobbie Rae Benson finished third for ZM/KW with a time of 22:52 while the Wildcats grabbed the next four spots to put all five of their runners in the top seven.
Hailey Grudem and Raelyn Stiller each finished in 23:49 for eighth and ninth place. Siddha Hunt crossed the finish line in 23:55 for 10th place.
The Hiawatha Valley League championship meet is set for Saturday in Byron. The ZM/KW girls will race at 10:30 a.m. followed by the boys at noon.
Sortland cruises to win in Kasson
Sophomore Natasha Sortland breezed to a win Sept. 24 in Kasson.
Sortland finished in 18 minutes, 43 seconds to win by nearly four minutes. Her race helped Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo finish second with 54 points. Byron won the meet with 26 points while Kasson-Mantorville took third with 55 points.
Sophomore Bobbie Rae Benson placed eighth and had the second-best time for ZM/KW after she finished in 23:44. Junior Siddha Hunt placed 14th with a time of 25:32. Meanwhile sophomore Grace Nystuen and sophomore Gabriella Banks placed 17th and 18th, respectively as the final two runners in ZM/KW’s top five. Nystuen finished in 26:51 while Banks completed the race in 27:12.
The Bears claimed the Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, and 9 spots to win the meet.
The ZM/KW boys finished second as well after scoring 44 points. K-M won the meet with 31 points and Byron finished third with 50 points.
Sophomores Ryan Lexvold and Kayden Rodrick led ZM/KW. Lexvold finished fifth with a time of 19:38 while Rodrick turned in a time of 19:45.
A quartet of ZM/KW runners came in next. Freshman Preston Ohm placed 10th in 20:13, sophomore Sam Knowlton finished in 20:15 for 11th while junior Blake Lochner came in 12th with a time of 20:18 and senior Parker Miller finished 13th in 20:19.