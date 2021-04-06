kw softball pic

Front row left side: Lydia Schaefer (IF), Shayley Ferguson (OF/IF), Nevaeh Greseth (Catcher/IF), Rachel Ryan (IF), Madison Greseth (Catcher/IF/OF), Carmen Nerison, Vanessa Bartel, Allina Mendoza, Bria Miller

Middle row: Gracie Johnson, Emma Paulson (injured), Sidney Majerus (IF), Josie Flom (injured), Sophia Poquette (OF), Kya Schmitt, Bella Greseth, Haylie Budhahn, Addi Lindell

Back row: Erin Christensen (OF), Amber Lerfald, Hailey Lerfald (Pitcher/IF), Ivette Mendoza (IF/OF), Mckenzie Moore (OF), Reganne Androli (OF)

Photo and caption provided by Carrie Groth.

2021 SCHEDULE

April 9 — at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 12 — vs. Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.

April 15 — at Stewartville, 5 p.m.

April 17 — at Lake City Invitational, 10 a.m.

April 19 — vs. Triton, 4:30 p.m.

April 22 — vs. Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

April 26 — at Pine Island, 5 p.m.

April 29 — at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.

April 30 — vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.

May 3 — at Kasson-Mantorville, 4:30 p.m.

May 10 — at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

May 11 — at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

May 13 — vs. Byron, 4:30 p.m.

May 14 — at Waterville-Elyisan-Morristown, 4:30 p.m.

May 18 — at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

May 25 — at Goodhue, 5 p.m.

May 27 — vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Editor's note: No other information regarding the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team was available as of publication.

