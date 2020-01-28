The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team didn’t get off to the start it wanted to last week with a pair of losses against Byron and Houston, and a win against Chatfield.
K-W was able to follow that win against Chatfield, though, by routing LeRoy-Ostrander 62-32 on Monday at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
“We’ve been on both ends of it, losing a couple close ones and winning a couple close ones, but we also had some tough losses in there, and so to pick up a big win tonight was huge,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said after the Knights’ win against LeRoy-Ostrander. “It was good for us to be able to work on some things that we know we need to get better at.”
Wieme alluded to the fact the Cardinals started the game playing a 1-3-1 zone defense, which he expects to see again soon when the Knights take on Lake City this coming Thursday for the second time this season.
“It was nice for us to have the lead we did, because that allowed us to work on how we wanted to approach their defense, and it’s good to be able to work on those things in an actual game because you can never fully replicate that in basketball practice as well as in a game,” added Wieme.
Even when K-W pushed its lead to 20 and started rotating more players into the game, Wieme wanted to make sure the Knights didn’t let up on their intensity. He was pleased with his team’s defensive performance, particularly in the first half, when the Knights gave up just 11 points.
With the defense playing well, the K-W offense was able to find more balance as a result. Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer led the way with 14 points and 13 points, respectively, but nearly a dozen other girls contributed to the Knights’ burgeoning lead.
Cera Crouse scored five points, while Tessa Erlandson, Sydney Burow, Morgyn Schaefer and Madi Luebke chipped in four each and Julianna Boyum and Julia Dahl scored three apiece.
Burow and Luebke both had four assists, while Burow and Mattson led the team with eight rebounds. Luebke and Nora Woock each grabbed six rebounds, Schaefer pulled in five, Crouse finished with five and Erlandson had four.
Although the younger players didn’t reach the highs that Mattson and Dummer reached, the fact remains they contributed plenty to the team’s overall performance.
“Especially thinking about next year, if I can give any minutes to those younger girls, it’s great, because we have eight senior girls who log a lot of minutes and they unfortunately won’t be back next year,” Wieme said. “Anytime some of the other girls can get in there and just get that experience and play a little more aggressively and a little more physically and faster than they might in practice, I think that’s great for us as a team.”
The Knights are 4-4 in January, and Wieme said he’s feeling pretty good about his team down the stretch, as only seven games remain on the regular season schedule.
“We’ve played some good games recently and I thought there were some games that we could learn a lot from, and I feel we’ve been competitive in most of our recent games,” Wieme said. “We definitely have a tough schedule going forward as we get ready to play more teams from our conference, but the nice thing is that it’s our second time facing some of these teams. Hopefully we can show that we’ve improved and hopefully we can handle what they do a little bit better, especially since I think we’ve got more confidence now and I think we’ve gotten better as a team.”