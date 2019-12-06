Kenyon-Wanamingo hosted Stewartville for a wrestling duel on Thursday evening, and the results were pretty lopsided in favor of the Knights. KW won 10 of the 14 matches against Stewartville en route to a dominating 55-21 win.
Stewartville was able to keep pace through the lowest four weight classes, as the Jon Laures pinned KW’s Tate Miller in 1:44 in the 113-pound weight class. weight class, while Stewartville’s Brennan Sheda picked up five big points by defeating KW’s Owen Craig via technical fall at 126. matchup. KW’s Gavin Johnson (106) had gotten the Knights off to an early lead, however, as the 8th grader defeated Stewartville’s Tanner Elzen by pinning him in 5:27.
After Sheda helped the Tigers close in with a technical fall at 126, KW’s Dillon Bartel (132) defeated Stewartville’s Cole Jannsen in a 10-0 major decision. Stewartville’s Blake Carr (138) then picked up a few more points for the Tigers with an 8-0 major decision over KW’s Alec Johnson, but after that the Knights completely dominated for the rest of the way.
KW’s Bray Olson (145) quashed the Tigers’ hopes when he pinned Anthony Nelson in only 20 seconds. Olson’s pin was the first of five straight pins by the Knights, as Jaedin Johnson (152) pinned Will Laures in 1:08, Daniel Van Epps (160) pinned Tarin Conlin in 1:53, Tyler Craig (170) pinned Trey Emerich in just 18 seconds and Logan Meyers (182) pinned Lucas Ahart in 58 seconds.
“I was really happy that we had a really good first showing,” Kenyon-Wanamingo first-year coach Nathan Lexvold said. “I thought the boys wrestled really, really well. They had a really good showing and we were really happy with what we saw. We were really happy with how they performed. I especially loved seeing our guys get pins. That’s huge in KW wrestling. That’s what we’re going for — we want them to try to get the pin if they can, so that was really awesome to get some quick falls because it really boosts the whole team. It really gets us going and helps everyone to feel really confident.”
KW’s Carter Quam (195) had his hands full in his match with Stewartville’s Christian Sackett, but Quam eventually prevailed in a 5-2 decision. Stewartville won at 220 by default, as KW didn’t enter a wrestler in that weight class, but the Knights finished the night with a bang thanks to Armani Tucker’s win at heavyweight.
Tucker battled with Stewartville’s Parker Theobold briefly, but it wasn’t long before he gained the upper hand. Tucker finished by pinning Theobold with one second left in the first period, bringing about a round of applause from the Knights fans in attendance.
Next up: The KW wrestlers will travel to Chisago Lakes High School for a tournament Saturday. Lexvold anticipates plenty of strong competition, including St. Croix Falls out of Wisconsin.
“They’re a really, really good team. I think they’re ranked 4th in the state,” said Lexvold, adding that he felt the matches with St. Croix Falls would prove to be a pretty good litmus test for the Knights.
The Knights will also wrestle against Foley, Little Falls and Chisago Lakes.
“Foley is a really good team out of central Minnesota so that will be another good match for us," he said. "We’ll have four matches in total, so it’ll be a good tournament that’ll allow us to see where we’re at as a program. It’s especially nice to have four matches in one day.”
Lexvold explained that the Knights’ wrestling program has participated in the Chisago Lakes tournament for more than 20 years and said it’s always a good tournament that allows KW to see how it stacks up against some teams outside its conference that it wouldn’t otherwise face.