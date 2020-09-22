Nine practices.
That’s all Minnesota high school football teams will be allowed before taking the field Oct. 9 for the first game of the season.
After the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors on Monday reversed its initial decision to postpone football until the spring, football teams will take the field for their first official practices Sept. 28.
“It won’t be a wild gameplan going into (week one),” Bethlehem Academy football coach Jim Beckmann said. “It’ll be our basic plays and I plan on having enough guys in the backfield and on the line where I can rotate guys in to get them a breather. The good news about starting the ninth of October for your first game is there probably won’t be that late August, early September game where it’s 95 degrees with 80% humidity. That’ll certainly be an advantage with the limited physical conditioning we’ve gotten in.”
Bethlehem Academy, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown have all been on the field since last week, when the allotment of 12 practices the MSHSL initially was using in place of a fall football season started.
Those are continuing through this week, but without pads, it’s difficult for coaches to start truly ramping up for the season.
“Definitely more laid back,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “Our goal was to utilize the weight room, get kids in there and for lack of a better word teach them how to use the equipment, so even if it’s not football season, in the offseason that’s something they can be doing and getting in there.
“We’ve at least been trying to get more on the field type of things now,” he continued. “It’s more half and half."
At W-E-M, that first week of practice was a shell of what a normal preseason might look like. Mike Richards, the team’s coach, estimates the Buccaneers had only an average of 20-25 kids at each of the four sessions.
After the initial decision to postpone in August, many members of the W-E-M football team committed to playing AAU basketball, starting a part-time job or joining the cross country team. Now, those plans are knocked in motion once again.
“My assumption is they’ll be switching over (to football),” Richards said. “I don’t know how the AD’s going to work that. When this got announced, right away there were more questions than answers, but ultimately we’re trying to get back to playing football.”
After hearing the news Monday, Beckmann quickly shifted his plans for what was initially slated to be a lighthearted session focused primarily on individual skill drills to one that also included installation of plays that can be used in the first game of the season.
"I was pleasantly surprised,” Beckmann said. “I called some plays that obviously were beyond the basic stuff, and the guys actually remembered most of the plays and what their assignments were except for a few spots we needed to fix. I was pretty happy with the intelligence level. We always have pretty intelligent players, but these guys stepped up to the plate and they remember a lot from last year.”
Still, without much time to prepare and with no scrimmages the weekend before the first game, Beckmann said he’s not expecting much sharpness from any team in week one.
Richards said he’s worried about the endurance of his players, some of which are coming into the season cold and without the benefit of preseason two-a-days. Wieme, meanwhile said he typically targets the week between the first and second game of the season for the most improvement from his team.
This year, there’s likely plenty that can be improved upon from the first game of the season.
“Not that we’re the NFL, but the NFL players looked like they needed a preseason as well,” Wieme said. “You need that scrimmage just to get those kids used to what full speed looks like, because you can’t replicate that in practice, but the good thing is both teams are going to be dealing with it. To try and use that as an excuse, you can’t because it’s balanced and fair for both.”