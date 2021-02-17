The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team frustrated a talented Blooming Prairie squad, but ultimately was not quite able to secure a victory during a 38-35 defeat Tuesday night.

The Awesome Blossoms (8-1) led 19-16 at halftime.

Offensively, the Knights (0-9) were paced by 15 points and three 3-pointers from Tessa Erlandson, while Julia Dahl added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Stella Rechtzigel provided six points.

K-W will stay on the road Friday night with a trip to play at Byron (4-6)

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments