The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team frustrated a talented Blooming Prairie squad, but ultimately was not quite able to secure a victory during a 38-35 defeat Tuesday night.
The Awesome Blossoms (8-1) led 19-16 at halftime.
Offensively, the Knights (0-9) were paced by 15 points and three 3-pointers from Tessa Erlandson, while Julia Dahl added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Stella Rechtzigel provided six points.
K-W will stay on the road Friday night with a trip to play at Byron (4-6)