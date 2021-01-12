VARSITY ROSTER

Tanner Angelstad, senior

Casey Wesbur, senior

Luke Alme, junior

Nathan Carroll, junior

Paul Kortsch, junior

Preston Leininger, junior

Laden Nerison, junior

Josh Schmidt, junior

Gavin Sommer, junior

Trevor Steberg, junior

Austin Bilitz, sophomore

Alex Lee, sophomore

Cal Luebke, sophomore

Colton Steberg, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 15 — vs. Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 22 — vs. Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 — at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 1 — at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 — vs. Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 — at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 16 — vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

March 1 — at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

March 4 — at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

March 6 — at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — vs. Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

March 11 — vs. Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

March 12 — vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Feb. 5 vs. Triton — Last season, Triton was the team K-W came closest to registering a Hiawatha Valley League victory with a 75-61 defeat in the first matchup and a 73-64 loss in the rematch. In that second matchup, Steberg led the Knights with 19 points, while Wesbur and Nerison added 13 and 11, respectively. While the Knights are young on paper with only two seniors, if a large and already-experienced junior class including Steberg and Nerison is able to take another step forward this winter teams HVL teams like Triton may be in reach. Triton, meanwhile, bring back three of its leading scorers from last year with senior Haevan Quimby and juniors Owen Petersohn and Braxton Munnikhuysen.

Feb. 18 vs. Blooming Prairie — One of three non-conference games on the schedule is against the Awesome Blossoms, who in the 2021-22 season will become a Gopher Conference opponent once K-W shifts out of the HVL. Last season, Blooming Prairie won the Section 1A title and finished second in the Gopher Conference, but graduated four of its five starters, and only returns big man Drew Kittelson. This might serve as a measuring stick for how K-W stacks up against its future conference foes.

March 12 vs. Rochester Lourdes — Another one of K-W's non-conference matchups comes in the final game of the regular season. In last season's matchup, the Eagles claimed a 79-69 victory, but have graduated Colin Meade and Austin Loeslie, who combined for 47 points in last season's win. K-W stayed close with the help of 26 points from Tate Erlandson, who's since graduated, but it was also helped by 19 points from Steberg.

