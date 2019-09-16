The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country team was scheduled to take on over 30 teams at Thursday's 50th annual Rochester Mayo invitational.
Then the storms came.
Due to weather, the meet was postponed to Tuesday, Sept. 17. Z-M/K-W will not attend due to an upcoming meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pine Island.
At Pine Island will be Byron, Cannon Falls/Randolph, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, Kingsland, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville. This will be a useful meet for Z-M/K-W as every opponent, save for Byron which moved up this season to Class AA, is a fellow Section 1AA squad.