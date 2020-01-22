Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.