After earning the No. 3 seed in the Section 2A wrestling tournament, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights passed their first test by defeating the Westfield Razorbacks 47-23 in the quarterfinal round at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School on Thursday. That win allowed the Knights to punch their ticket to the Section 2A semifinals in St. Clair on Saturday, where they started the day facing off against second-seeded Maple River.
The Knights led the semifinal matchup throughout the entire dual, except for two instances where the Eagles managed to tie it up, but K-W never gave away the lead and won the final two matches to defeat Maple River 42-33.
That set up a Saturday afternoon championship match between the Knights and Blue Earth Area, which earned the No. 1 seed and entered the tournament ranked No. 6 overall in Class A.
K-W’s Gavin Johnson won the first match in an 11-2 decision to give the Knights an early 4-0 lead, but Blue Earth won the next five matches to surge ahead 23-4. Bray Olson snapped the Bucs’ winning streak in the 145-pound matchup with a 9-5 decision over Parker Meyers and Tyler Craig picked up a big pin at 160, but the Buccaneers won at 152, 170 and 182 to clinch the Section 2A championship and punch their ticket to the state wrestling tournament.
“Blue Earth is a really good team,” K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said. “They’re a ranked team and they were the favorite in our section all year long. We were hoping a few more things would go our way, but overall, I think we wrestled pretty well all year.”
K-W’s wrestling can attest to that, as the Knights went 28-7 this year, which includes the wins over Westfield and Maple River as well as the loss to Blue Earth. K-W was also the runner-up in the Hiawatha Valley League, as the Knights went 8-1 against the rest of the conference, with their only loss to the conference champion, Kasson-Mantorville.
The Knights actually improved their record from last year, when they went 25-10 overall, but of course, last year’s K-W team won its section and eventually finished second at the state tournament.
While the team won’t be competing at state this year, there’s still plenty of room for optimism, as the current team features a total of zero seniors, meaning that the entire lineup is likely to be back next season.
A handful of individuals could still qualify for state as well, as the Knights will send their 14 varsity wrestlers to Blue Earth on Thursday and Friday for the individual section wrestling tournament.
Ranked No. 7 in Class A at 220 pounds, K-W’s Carter Quam should have a pretty decent chance to qualify for the individual state tournament. Quam lost to Westfield’s Colton Krell — ranked No. 3 at 195 pounds — on Thursday, but he rebounded on Saturday with a pin against Maple River’s Eston Battles and then won a 9-1 decision over Blue Earth’s Nick Lawrence.
But Quam wasn’t the only Knight to have a good showing at the Section 2A tournament, as 106-pounder Gavin Johnson went 3-0 with two pins as well as a major decision, while Bray Olson went 3-0 at 145 pounds and Tyler Craig went 3-0 with two pins at 160 pounds and an 11-6 win at 170 pounds.
Olson was a state entrant last year, as was Alec Johnson, who went 1-2 at 138 pounds in the Section 2A wrestling tournament. Both of Johnson’s losses were close contests, however.
Trent Foss (113 pounds), Dillon Bartel (132) and Logan Meyers (195) have all had strong seasons as well.
Additionally, Armani Tucker went undefeated at heavyweight, as he pinned Blue Earth’s Ian Cornelio, won a 7-4 overtime decision over Maple River’s Thayne Decker and won a critical 3-2 decision over Westfield’s Dylan Nirk, who’s ranked No. 6 at HWT in Class A.
Added Lexvold, “He (Tucker) lost that match earlier in the year to that kid (Nirk), but he turned the tide this time and got a win, so that was really good to see."