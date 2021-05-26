Josie Flom put forth one of her best pitching performances of the season Tuesday afternoon at Goodhue against one of the better teams in Section 4A and a potential future postseason opponent.
Goodhue (13-5) scored twice in the bottom of the first and three times on the bottom of the fourth, but otherwise was unable to generate much against Flom. She allowed only four hits total and struck out eight batters, but was hurt primarily by issuing nine walks.
Offensively, Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-16) produced its biggest scoring threat in the top of the fourth, when Sidney Majerus, Hailey Lerfald and Nevaeh Greseth hit back-to-back-to-back singles with one out, but the Knights stranded the bases loaded.
Majerus and Madison Greseth both worked walks to supply the Knights with their other two baserunners for the afternoon.
Kenyon-Wanamingo closes the regular season with a home game Wednesday afternoon at home against Cannon Falls and Thursday afternoon at home against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons before starting the Section 4A tournament on Memorial Day.