Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Windy early...occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early...occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.