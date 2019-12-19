COACHES
Brent Lurken, second year
Assistant coaches: Brady Anfinson, Karisa Bilitz, Micah Johnson, Gavin Roosen, Brian Flom, Eric Story and Jim Sviggum
KEY PLAYERS
Tate Erlandson, senior — Erlandson is a returning starter who shot 12 points per game in 2018-19.
Casey Wesbur, junior — Another returning starter Westbur averaged 6 points per game last season.
Newcomers Lurken expects to make a difference: Sophomore Paul Kortsch and Gavin Sommer, and freshman Cal Luebke.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Roster: Seniors: Vic Martinez, Tate Erlandson, Riley Horn, Garrett Grove, Cole Flom, Corey Knott and Brandon Dierks.
Juniors: Casey Wesbur and Tanner Angelstad.
Sophomores: Laden Nerison, Gavin Sommer, Luke Alme, Trevor Steberg and Paul Kortsch.
Freshman: Cal Luebke
MOVED ON
Colin Sviggum, Jacob Hilger and Micah Johnson all graduated this spring.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
While last season was a difficult one for the 1-25 (1-13) Knights, K-W has already topped its 2018-19 win total.
The Hiawatha Valley League will be tough as always. Lake City will be the team to beat, not only in the Hiawatha Valley League, but throughout the state as it’s ranked No. 2 in Class AA. The section will be even tougher with Waseca moving in this year after being bumped down from AAA. The Bluejays were 30-2 in 2018-19,, falling to DeLaSalle in the AAA state championship.
COACHSPEAK
“We are working hard each day to improve. We hope to be playing our best basketball come playoff time.”
— Brent Lurken