The Wanamingo Jacks surrendered a total of five runs across three games Saturday and Sunday to finish the regular season in a tie for first atop the Twin Rivers League standings.
First, Wanamingo swept the Owatonna Aces on Saturday at home in a pair of seven-inning games, before it shutout Winona on Sunday in Wanamingo to secure that first-place finish and a bye out of the preliminary tournament of the Region 5C playoffs.
Wanamingo 5, Owatonna 0
In the first game Saturday, Gavin Roosen surrendered only four hits in a complete-game shutout in the seven-inning affair. He struck out four batters and walked another four.
The Jacks scored once in the bottom of the second, and twice in both of the bottom of the third and bottom of the sixth.
Eric Swiggum, Gavin Roosen and Brady Anfinson all drove in one run apiece, while Peder Sviggum, Eric Swiggum, Alex Roosen, Gavin Roosen and Gavin Sommer all scored a run.
Sviggum and Swiggum both finished with two hits each, while Sviggum and Alex Roosen doubled.
Wanamingo 7, Owatonna 5
The most dramatic game of the weekend saw the Aces storm back from a five-run deficit to tie the game 5-5 in the top of the fifth.
The Jacks then scored two late runs to claim what turned out to be a decisive seven-inning victory,
Brady Anfinson started on the mound and cruised until the fifth, when he was charged with all five of Owatonna's runs. That was his last frame, as he finished five runs allowed on five hits, no walks and six strikeouts in five innings.
Sam Roosen fired the final two frames to earn the win out of relief while allowing two hits and striking out one batter.
Offensively, Alex Roosen launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Anfinson and Peder Sviggum both finished with a pair of hits and a run scored, while Sviggum drove in one run and Anfinson drove in two.
Eric Swiggum also drove in a run and scored another.
Wanamingo 5, Winona 0
Alex Roosen delivered Wanamingo's best pitching performance in the only nine-inning game of the weekend.
Roosen allowed only two hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters in a complete-game shutout to help the Jacks finish the regular season on a 10-game winning streak against Twin Rivers opponents.
Roosen was locked in a pitcher's duel for most of Sunday afternoon, before the Jacks scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh to provide him some more leeway on the mound.
Some of that leeway was provided by himself, as the pitcher launched a home run, drove in two runs and scored two more. Braxton Baker finished with a pair of hits and the only other RBI for Wanamingo, which also received a run scored from Eric Swiggum, Gavin Roosen and Brady Anfinson.
Swiggum and Sam Roosen both collected a pair of hits.
What's next?
Moving forward, Wanamingo receives a well-earned week off after it received a bye out of this week's preliminary tournament for the Region 5C playoffs.
The Jacks will play an exhibition game this weekend to stay sharp, but there next competitive baseball comes next week in the finals tournament for the Region 5C playoffs.
In addition to the Jacks, the Rochester Roadrunners received the other bye from the Twin Rivers League. The Red Wing Aces and Cannon Falls Bears received the two byes out of the Classic Cannon Valley League.
Those four teams join with the four team's that emerge from this week's preliminary tournament to battle for the region's three berths into the Class C state tournament.