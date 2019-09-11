Kenyon-Wanamingo looked comfortable early on in an energetic environment Tuesday night in Kasson.

Then the home team got comfortable.

The visiting Class A No. 2 K-W Knights (3-1, 1-1 Hiawatha Valley League) staked a 13-10 lead in the first set before the AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (2-0 HVL) quickly came back for a 25-18 set win followed by scores of 25-11 and 25-20.

K-M was bolstered by tough serving into K-W's back row. The Knights struggled to get the ball to all-state outside hitter Ally Peterson and surrendered several KoMet aces.

K-W hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa (0-5, 0-2 HVL) 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Knights have won five straight matches and 15 straight sets inside The Castle.

