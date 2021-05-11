The Knights exploded for seven runs in the top of the first and five more in the top of the fifth to power Monday afternoon's victory in Triton. The Cobras scored three times in the bottom of the third and once in the bottom of the fourth, but could never make up the early deficit.

Gavin Sommer started for Kenyon-Wanamingo and hurled the first five innings while allowing four runs (two earned), two hits and six walks while striking out 10 batters. Tyler Craig fired the final two innings and did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out a pair of batters.

Alex Vold smacked three hits for the Knights while driving in three runs and scoring two more, and Luke Berg and Owen Hilke both finished with a pair of hits.

Kenyon-Wanamingo returns to action Thursday afternoon at home against Lake City, and again Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

