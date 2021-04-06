Kenyon-Wanamingo track and field coach Jeff Wibben knows the size of his roster might not intimidate some of the other programs in the Hiawatha Valley League.
The speed of the Knights just might, though.
"We're a small group, but we have a nice group of kids that can really perform well for us," Wibben said.
On the girls side, that group is paced by the trio of junior Rachel Nesseth, sophomore Vanessa Schmidt and freshman Hayley Lentsch. Two years ago, those three made up three-fourths of a 400-meter relay team that broke the school record.
This spring, Wibben is aiming for that group to challenge their own record, as well as continue to pick up points in their other individual events. In addition to that trio, K-W is also helped by senior Sierra Belcher, juniors Julia Dahl and Stella Rechtzigel, and a seven-athlete sophomore class.
On the boys side, the Knights are led by four seniors in Armani Tucker, Clay Stevenson, Daniel Van Epps and Michael Pliscott. Pliscott operates primarily as a distance runner and Van Epps works on the hurdles, while Tucker and Stevenson are K-W's one-two punch in the throwing events.
"They both did really good two years ago and we all lost last year, so this year should be good," Wibben said about Stevenson and Tucker. "They've worked out pretty well themselves and they both play other sports."
That boys group is supported by a group of three juniors with Laden Nerison, Josh Schmidt and Nathan Carroll.
"Laden Nerison is a mile specialist and he's looked really strong," Wibben said.
As far as goals, Wibben said he leaves those up to the individual athletes, with each of the Knights reevaluating themselves and setting new benchmarks every three weeks. For Wibben, the expectation of this spring is simple.
"I'm just looking for these kids to get out there and work as hard as possible," Wibben said. "We could set school records, but if we don't as long as the kids are improving that's all we want at this level."
VARSITY ROSTER
Michael Pliscott, senior
Clay Stevenson, senior
Armani Tucker, senior
Daniel Van Epps, senior
Sierra Belcher, senior
Julia Dahl, junior
Stella Rechtzigel, junior
Rachel Nesseth, junior
Nathan Carroll, junior
Laden Nerison, junior
Joshua Schmidt, junior
Grace Nystuen, sophomore
Tessa Erlandson, sophomore
Josie Quam, sophomore
Julia Patterson, sophomore
Evelyn Scheffler. sophomore
Vanessa Schmidt, sophomore
Grace Vierling, sophomore
Austin Erickson, sophomore
Sydney Belcher, freshman
Addison Flom, freshman
Bailey Leininger, freshman
Hayley Lentsch, freshman
Siri Loken, freshman
Norah Rechztigel, freshman
Logan Carroll, freshman
Jay Smith, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
April 8 — vs. Cannon Falls, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.
April 15 — at Byron, Rochester Lourdes, Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — at Hayfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — at Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
April 29 — at Lake City, Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.
May 4 — True Team section meet, 1 p.m., Triton
May 6 — at Triton, Kasson-Mantorville, 4:30 p.m.
May 13 — at Byron, Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
May 22 — HVL championship meet, 10 a.m., Pine Island
May 25 — K-W Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
May 27 — at Lake City, Byron, La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.