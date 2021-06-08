In terms of work-life balance, Tanner Angelstad possesses less than most.
Angelstad, a senior on the Kenyon-Wanamingo golf team, qualified for the Class A state tournament by winning last week’s Section 1A individual championship.
The next day he was right back at Kenyon Country Club, where he’s spent just about every day since preparing for the state tournament June 15-16 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. And just plain working.
“It’s almost every day I’m playing,” Angelstad said. “I’m at the golf course right now talking to you. I’m out here every day playing and I work here, too, so it’s wake up in the morning, go to work, get done with work and go play golf.”
His coach, Jake Wieme, stresses that Angelstad is not a golf-obsessive. You won’t see him repeating the same chip onto the practice green until the sun sets or hitting ball after ball on the range until his hands develop callouses.
He’s also not someone to show tons of emotion on the course.
“He’s Steady Eddie,” Wieme said. “He’s not going to take any big numbers and he’s going to be consistent.”
And as for golf filling nearly all of Angelstad’s days, that’s just a fortuitous case of mixing business with pleasure.
“That makes it even better,” Angelstad said. “I can just steal a cart whenever I need to and then go to town.”
After working toward it since he narrowly missed the state qualifying cut as a sophomore in 2019, there was little drama last week surrounding Angelstad’s chances at making state this season.
He ended the first day of the Section 1A tournament with a seven-shot lead over the rest of the field with a first-round score of 73. Even after a comparatively sluggish second round of 78, he still won the tournament by six strokes and was 29 shots clear of the state cut.
The only relative drama on that final day was when a player in his group cut Angelstad’s lead to two strokes, but a solid finish through the last handful of holes eliminated any doubt surrounding the championship.
“He was going to make the state cut either way, but his goal was to win the section,” Wieme said. “Luckily or unluckily the kid was in his group, so (Tanner) saw it happening. I talked to him throughout and didn’t want to say, ‘Hey, he’s on your tail,’ but he was well aware of what was going on.”
The margins won’t be so wide next week in Becker. Through the iWanamaker app, which the Minnesota State High School League used to score every round of high school golf this season, Angelstad and Wieme can compare where he stacks up entering the state tournament.
While there’s no exact conversion rate to stabilize scores across different levels of course, Wieme said Angelstad has a definite possibility of finishing high up the leaderboard.
“Right now on that app, I think he’s ranked in the top 10 in Class A,” Wieme said. “Tanner’s ultimate goal is a state championship, and if all goes well he can definitely do that.”
“Place as high as possible is always the goal,” Angelstad said.