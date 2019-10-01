The Kenyon-Wanamingo football team (2-3 overall, 0-2 conference) has lost three games in a row after winning its first two. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to get any easier Friday.
The Knights will travel to Class A No. 2 ranked Blooming Prairie (5-0 overall, 2-0 conference) for a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff against a Blossoms team that has outscored their opponents 264-33 this season.
“We have to get stronger and I think we know that,” said K-W head coach Jake Wieme following K-W’s homecoming loss Friday, Sept. 27. “We’re going to have a good week at practice, continue to develop our depth, get stronger, and start to find an identity offensively. Try to have a combination of running and passing to complement each other.”
K-W should have junior quarterback Luke Berg, who sustained a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Friday’s homecoming loss to Bethlehem Academy.
Blooming Prairie, who boasts a myriad 14 seniors on their roster including a huge chunk of last year’s top-end players, is looking to get back to state for a second straight year. The Blossoms rolled through district play in 2018 and marched into the Section 1-A title game with a perfect 10-0 record and proceeded to take down powerhouse, Goodhue. The win secured the program's first trip to state since the 2014 season, where they placed third.
The Knights close out the regular season with a home game vs. Medford Friday, Oct. 11, followed by a road game in Goodhue Wednesday, Oct. 16.