The drama stretched until nearly the end of the day Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team will be represented at this week’s Class A state championships.
Jaedin Johnson prevailed in a tight 6-4 decision to win the true second match in the 170-pound weight class against Dover Eyota’s Landon Lehnertz to secure a trip to the state tournament.
Before that dramatic win, Johnson — the No. 2 seed at 170 — started his tournament Friday with a first-round bye and a win by fall in the quarterfinals. In his first match Saturday, Johnson again won by fall against Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton’s Orion Sass in the semifinals.
Johnson suffered his only loss of the tournament in the 170 championship, where he lost by fall against top-seeded Kail Schott from Chatfield. That set up his victory in the true second match to qualify for state.
Kenyon-Wanamingo also had five other wrestlers finish in the top four with Mason Hanson (3rd at 106), Reed Sommer (4th at 120), Gavin Johnson (3rd at 132), Dillon Bartel (3rd at 160) and Will Van Epps (3rd at 220).
Hanson, Gavin Johnson and Van Epps all advanced to true second matches, but all three lost tight decisions. Hanson lost 1-0 at 106, Gavin Johnson dropped a 3-0 decision at 132 and Van Epps recorded an 8-4 loss at 195.
Jaedin Johnson now prepares for the Class A state championships, which are slated to start 9 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Despite his 38-3 record, Johnson was awarded the No. 14 seed in the 16-wrestler bracket.
He starts his tournament Friday against No. 3 Gabe Gorecki from Royalton/Upsala. Gorecki is 35-4 this season and ranked No. 6 in Class A.
Full results from all Knights wrestlers at the Section 1A tournament are listed below, with the byes removed:
106
Masyn Hanson (32-14) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-14 won by fall over Cole Sheely (GMLOS) 23-24 (Fall 2:49)
Semifinal — Javier Berg (Chatfield) 28-8 won by major decision over Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-14 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Semi — Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-14 won by major decision over Lucas Erickson (Goodhue) 16-18 (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match — Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-14 won by decision over Kane Larson (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 33-8 (Dec 3-1)
2nd Place Match — Braxton Lange (Caledonia-Houston) 30-15 won by decision over Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-14 (Dec 1-0)
120
Reed Sommer (32-12) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12 won by fall over Ryan House (Chatfield) 20-12 (Fall 2:32)
Semifinal — Chris Cushman (Wabasha-Kellogg) 31-13 won by decision over Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Semi — Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12 won by fall over Damon Bye (Dover-Eyota) 23-16 (Fall 5:47)
3rd Place Match — Simon Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 26-19 won by decision over Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 32-12 (Dec 6-5)
126
Tate Miller (15-9) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Aiden Quintana (GMLOS) 30-16 won by decision over Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-9 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Semi — Ben Carrier (Chatfield) 28-10 won by decision over Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-9 (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match — Jeremiah Bien (Goodhue) 23-15 won by major decision over Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-9 (MD 9-1)
132
Gavin Johnson (30-10) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 30-10 won by fall over Hunter Stark (Triton) 21-18 (Fall 0:40)
Semifinal — Owen Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 42-4 won by decision over Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 30-10 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Semi — Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 30-10 won by major decision over Ethan Breuer (Goodhue) 24-17 (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match — Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 30-10 won by fall over Carson Rowland (Chatfield) 26-11 (Fall 3:40)
2nd Place Match — Grady Eaton (Dover-Eyota) 28-17 won by decision over Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 30-10 (Dec 3-0)
138
Landon Trump (18-20) placed 8th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) 40-4 won by fall over Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 18-20 (Fall 2:13)
Cons. Round 2 — Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 18-20 won by fall over Nathan Krisik (Dover-Eyota) 9-22 (Fall 2:46)
Cons. Round 3 — Austan Adreon (Triton) 19-18 won by fall over Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 18-20 (Fall 0:33)
145
Austin Avery (10-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Cole Kodada (Triton) 7-16 won by fall over Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 10-23 (Fall 3:44)
Cons. Round 2 — Connor Wingert (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 19-17 won by fall over Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 10-23 (Fall 1:27)
152
Owen Craig (15-21) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 35-5 won by fall over Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-21 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 3 — Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-21 won by decision over Cole Sass (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 11-22 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi — Cory Scanlan (Caledonia-Houston) 26-15 won by decision over Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-21 (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match — Jeremiah O‘Reilly (Goodhue) 25-12 won by decision over Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-21 (Dec 3-1)
160
Dillon Bartel (29-9) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 29-9 won by fall over Braxten Wiste (GMLOS) 29-15 (Fall 2:58)
Semifinal — Treyton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 28-9 won in sudden victory — 1 over Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 29-9 (SV-1 5-3)
Cons. Semi — Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 29-9 won by fall over Terrik Miller (Wabasha-Kellogg) 18-22 (Fall 2:23)
3rd Place Match — Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 29-9 won by decision over Owen Garness (Triton) 23-11 (Dec 12-5)
2nd Place Match — Treyton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 28-9 won by no contest over Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 29-9 (NC)
170
Jaedin Johnson (38-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3 won by fall over Alec Weinbender (Caledonia-Houston) 11-23 (Fall 1:31)
Semifinal — Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3 won by fall over Orion Sass (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 33-10 (Fall 2:39)
1st Place Match — Kail Schott (Chatfield) 35-4 won by fall over Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3 (Fall 0:54)
2nd Place Match — Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 38-3 won by decision over Landon Lehnertz (Dover-Eyota) 26-12 (Dec 6-4)
182
Gage Thompson (15-22) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Tytan Small (St. Charles) 33-9 won by fall over Gage Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-22 (Fall 5:11)
Cons. Round 3 — Aidan Gasper (Dover-Eyota) 30-19 won by fall over Gage Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-22 (Fall 0:39)
195
Will Van Epps (31-11) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-11 won by fall over Mason Taxdahl (Goodhue) 14-8 (Fall 2:48)
Semifinal — Ayden Goetzinger (Caledonia-Houston) 31-7 won by decision over Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-11 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Semi — Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-11 won by fall over Bodey Wright (Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves) 19-19 (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match — Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-11 won by fall over Mason Taxdahl (Goodhue) 14-8 (Fall 3:51)
2nd Place Match — Tyler Mix (Dover-Eyota) 16-6 won by decision over Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 31-11 (Dec 8-4)
220
Charles Koncur (15-20) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Tyler Jennings (Caledonia-Houston) 16-22 won by fall over Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-20 (Fall 3:01)
Cons. Semi — Ethan Ruskell (Chatfield) 28-11 won by fall over Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-20 (Fall 1:38)
5th Place Match — Tyler Jennings (Caledonia-Houston) 16-22 won by fall over Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 15-20 (Fall 1:37)