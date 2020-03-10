Kenyon-Wanamingo had six wrestlers named all-conference in the Hiawatha Valley League this past season.
Alec Johnson, Bray Olson, Jaedin Johnson, Tyler Craig, Carter Quam and Armani Tucker all were named to the all-conference team. Alex Johnson, Gavin Johnson and Carter Quam all advanced to the state tournament this season. Quam ended the season as the No. 8-ranked wrestler at 220 pounds in Class A.
In girls basketball, Riley Dummer earned all-conference honors for the Knights. In boys basketball, Tate Erlandson earned a spot on the all-conference team.
Dummer averaged 12.8 points per game for the girls basketball team and pulled down six rebounds a game.
Erlandson scored 16 points a game for the boys team.