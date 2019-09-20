The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country team was at Pine Island's invitational Thursday.
The Z-M/K-W Cougars rested freshman Natasha Sortland, Class A's top-ranked girls runner, in advance of Saturday's Milaca Mega Meet.
Milaca is one of the country's biggest meets and will feature several races based on school enrollment.
The Z-M/K-W girls placed seventh out of eight in Pine Island and the boys earned fifth out of 10.
Girls team results — 1. Rochester Lourdes 38, 2. Stewartville 41, 3. Byron 88, 4. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 90, 5. Pine Island 106, 6. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 130, 7. Z-M/K-W 198, 8. Cannon Falls 217
Girls top five and Z-M/K-W top five — 1. Lauryn Renier (Lourdes) 20:00.9, 2. Meg Degen (Lourdes) 21:12.8, 3. Isabel Field (Stewartville) 21:29.1, 4. Michaela Hamilton (Byron) 21:40.5, 5. Gracie Waltman (Stewartville) 21:40.6 … 32. Hailey Grudem 24:27.8, 37. Bobbie Rae Benson 24:51.6, 45. Siddha Hunt 25:32.2, 49. Alexis Berkner 26:13.4, 58. Mattilyn Stensland 27:29.2
Boys team results — 1. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 21, 2. Lourdes 74, 3. Pine Island 83, 4. Stewartville 99, 5. Z-M/K-W 141, 6. L/FC 169, 7. GM/LO/S 207, 8. Cannon Falls 217, 9. Byron 256, 10. Kingsland 258
Boys top five and Z-M/K-W top five — 1. Luke O'Hare (L-A/R-P) 16:54.7, 2. Tyler Rislov (L-A/R-P) 17:11, 3. Kevin Turlington (Lourdes) 17:31, 4. Tanner Horton (PI) 17:37, 5. Andrew Hoiness (L-A/R-P) 18:13.8 … 14. Kayden Rodrick 18:52.3, 17. Preston Ohm 18:55.9, 36. Miles Berg 20:11.3, 38. Parker Miller 20:12.3, 39. Blake Lochner 20:16.5