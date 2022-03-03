Some playoff jitters can inflict even the most talented, veteran teams.
Fortunately for talented, veteran teams, they’re often better at getting out of trouble than into it.
No. 12 seed Grand Meadow (11-16) arrived in Kenyon on Thursday smelling an upset in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs, but No. 12 Kenyon-Wanamingo (21-5) righted the ship to turn some tense moments into a 68-58 win.
The lead ping-ponged back and forth through a defensive slugfest of a first half. The visiting Superlarks led by as much as five before the Knights grabbed a 27-25 advantage at the break thanks to a Gavin Sommer three-point play.
K-W hit just one of five threes in the opening 18 minutes and was unable to control the glass to its expectation.
“The first half, we looked a little tight at times,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “They put a lot of pressure on themselves. They really wanted to get the win tonight, and you can tell.”
Grand Meadow was led by a galant 25-point effort by forward Roman Warmka. The versatile 6-foot-2 senior had 16 in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers and driving the lane as best as one can with 6-foot-10 senior center Paul Kortsch patrolling the paint for K-W.
Kortsch was one of three Knights in double figures with 12 points.
“It’s awesome,” K-W guard senior Laden Nerison, the next tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-3, of having Kortsch inside "The other team’s scared to go in because of blocked shots and rebounds. You can throw it into him anytime and usually get a bucket.”
The senior guard Sommer finished with 19 points to co-lead the Knights with Nerison. Nerison led the team at the half with nine, while Sommer surged with 14 in the second half.
Sommer helped take the lid off the basket, hitting back-to-back threes as part of a 10-2 run that put K-W up eight early in the second half.
The advantage swelled to as much as 14 with under seven minutes to go.
The Meadowlarks mustered a final surge. Junior wing Connor Munson sunk four threes on the night and finished with 16 points. He and senior Taylor Glynn’s eight points flanked Warmka in leading a rally to pull within 64-59 with 46 seconds remaining.
Shooting primarily in the single bonus, K-W’s veteran savvy featuring eight seniors on the roster paid off to hit almost every high-pressure free throw it faced.
“Just stay calm when the pressure came,” Nerison said of the key to sealing the win. “Keep passing it and they’re going to have to foul eventually and we’re a good free throw shooting team.”
Nerison said the team shoots free throws every practice. That kind of monotony is no friend of 14- to 18-year-olds, but it’s all worth it when it produces the program’s second playoff win in as many years as well as second in the last decade.
“The second half, I thought we loosened up a bit. Gavin Sommer had a little stretch there where he got hot and that opened things up for us a bit. I thought the guys did a good job down the stretch making plays,” Lurken said. “Alex Lee had a few nice possessions of defense on (Warmka). The guys did a nice job of knocking down their free throws. We kind of said when it comes to playoffs, it’s going to come down to defense, rebounding and free throws. Those are the things that won us the game.”
Senior Trevor Steberg added nine points for K-W, followed by seven for the junior Lee and three for sophomore Colton Steberg.
“Gavin hit a couple big threes that put us in the lead,” Nerison said. “Colton hit a three, Trevor kept driving and we kept playing defense. One guy got hot (for Spring Grove).”
Trevor Steberg said the team felt calm when Grand Meadow made its last push.
“Oh yeah. I did. We all did, I think,” he said. “We’ve been in a lot of games like this.”
The Knights made sure to leave nothing to chance in their last game in The Castle.
“Good defense,” Kortsch began to break down the winning formula. “Getting a lot of offensive and defensive boards and playing our heart out.”
K-W now prepares for the No. 4 seed Spring Grove Lions in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Monday at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
By the numbers, this is a strong section quarterfinal matchup. At time of writing, it pits the No. 17 ranked team in Class A per the quality formula rankings (QRF) in Spring Grove vs. No. 14 K-W.
The Lions are No. 11 in the March 2 Minnesota Basketball News Class A rankings. The Knights have spent time in the top 20 this season.
Spring Grove allows a Class A low 36 points per game and comes off an opening round 62-27 win Thursday against No. 13 Kingsland (9-14). The Lions hail from the Southeast Conference and are 17-2 against section foes.They have not squared off with K-W from the Gopher Conference.
“They’re a good team. I know they play a lot of zone, 1-3-1 and 1-2-2,” Lurken said of Spring Grove. “We saw some of that tonight. They’re long and really extend it. We’ll have to move the ball to get good shots. It’s always fun for the boys to go down to Rochester.”