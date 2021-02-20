The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team has not lost in almost a month and does not show any signs of slowing down. The Knights started the season 2-2 with losses to Kasson-Mantorville and Chatfield, but have won 10 straight duals since Jan. 23. Their most recent win came Friday night in Kenyon against Byron, 48-32, in a match that was never really in any doubt after the first few weight classes.
“The kids are working hard, that’s kind of where it starts, and then we try and get one percent better every day,” K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said about his team’s season so far. “That’s the main goal, to keep improving until the end of the season where we have to peak.”
Lexvold said the Knights have been working toward this kind of streak since last season when they finished second in Section 2A behind Blue Earth and just missed the state tournament. This year, Kenyon-Wanamingo is even more experienced and hopes to take that next step.
“This is kind of what I was expecting,” Lexvold said. “We have a big group of seniors, we worked toward this last year and had these goals. We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we’re headed in the right direction.”
Those goals are the same as last year, Lexvold said — to make it to the section finals and hopefully make it to state.
“If we keep doing the little things right, and with a little bit of luck, you never know what can happen,” he added.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo lineup features seven seniors with the last three weight classes proving to be the Knights’ strength.
“Carter (Quam) and Armani (Tucker) and Logan (Meyers), those last three, they’re nice anchors for us,” Lexvold said. “Tuesday (Feb. 16) against Dover-Eyota, we were down 16 and we got two pins and a tech fall to win by one. That’s about as much drama as you can get in a match, so that’s awesome to see.”
Meyers and Quam both pinned their Byron opponents in less than a minute at 195 and 220 pounds respectively, while Tucker was pinned at the end of the second period after dominating for much of the match. Quam is currently ranked No. 5 in the 220-pound weight class in Class A.
Also getting wins against Byron were sophomore Tate Miller, freshman Gavin Johnson, freshman Trent Foss, freshman Kiefer Olson, senior Bray Olson and senior Tyler Craig — all by pin fall. Byron’s victories came at 132, 138, 145, 170, 182 and 285. After the Knights raced out to a 24-0 lead, the dual was all but over.
Looking ahead, Kenyon-Wanamingo is listed on The Guillotine’s Class A Lean and Mean, just outside of being ranked in the Top-10 as of Feb. 3. New rankings are due out on Feb. 21 and the Knights could jump up into the rankings with seven wins over that stretch, including two against fellow Lean and Mean team Dover-Eyota.
The Knights host Caledonia and New Prague on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and then welcome Kasson-Mantorville and Lake City on Feb. 25.