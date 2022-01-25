In a field headlined by Gopher Conference foes, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team soared to first place at the 10-team Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial Invite.
The Knights racked up 156.5 points to outdistance themselves from NRHEG (140.5), Westfield (123) and Medford (119).
K-W advanced eight of its wrestlers into championship of their respective weight classes. Jaedin Johnson claimed the individual title in the 170-pound weight class with a 10-7 decision in the final against Westfield's Tyler Archer, who's ranked No. 6 at 182A. Johnson is unranked.
Finishing second for the Knights were Tate Miller (113), Reed Sommer (120), Gavin Johnson (132), Landon Trump (138), Dillon Bartel (152), Gage Thompson (182) and Will Van Epps (195).
Full results from the invitational are listed below:
106
Masyn Hanson (5-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 won by fall over Seth Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 2-10 (Fall 0:39)
Quarterfinal - Kaysen Harms (Wabasso) 20-4 won by decision over Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 won by fall over Ryder Antony (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 4-4 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 3 - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 won by fall over Brody McClinton (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 0-2 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Semi - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 won by fall over Noel Davila (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) 2-2 (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 5-1 won by fall over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 17-8 (Fall 0:44)
106
Ryan LaCanne (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Noel Davila (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) 2-2 won by fall over Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 2 - Seth Staloch (New Richland-H-E-G) 2-10 won by medical forfeit over Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 (M. For.)
113
Tate Miller (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by fall over Cannon Wacek (Westfield Razorbacks) 5-12 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal - Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by tech fall over Hunter Simonson (Westfield Razorbacks) 12-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (19-3))
1st Place Match - Simon Kruse (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 22-2 won by tech fall over Tate Miller (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
120
Reed Sommer (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by fall over Carlos Flores-Lemus (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) 0-4 (Fall 0:15)
Round 2 - Bo Zwiener (Westfield Razorbacks) 17-2 won by major decision over Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 (MD 14-0)
Round 3 - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by fall over Annabelle Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 6-13 (Fall 2:36)
Round 4 - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by fall over Wyatt Schmidt (Springfield) 19-7 (Fall 2:29)
126
Myles Thompson (1-3) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eli Kruse (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 18-5 won by fall over Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-3 (Fall 2:45)
Cons. Round 1 - Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-3 won by fall over Nick Firchau (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) 0-2 (Fall 4:45)
Cons. Semi - Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 7-9 won by tech fall over Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-3 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
5th Place Match - William Flowers (Wabasso) 3-11 won by fall over Myles Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-3 (Fall 0:23)
132
Gavin Johnson (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-1 won by decision over Evan Schweisthal (Medford) 14-10 (Dec 5-0)
Round 3 - Nikolas Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 22-5 won by decision over Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-1 (Dec 3-1)
138
Landon Trump (3-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by fall over Blayne Wilde (Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther Jayhawks) 0-4 (Fall 0:52)
Round 2 - Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by decision over Chase Bade (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 10-14 (Dec 14-12)
Round 3 - Cade Christianson (Westfield Razorbacks) 12-7 won by fall over Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 (Fall 1:02)
Round 5 - Landon Trump (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 3-1 won by fall over Aidan Schlaak (New Richland-H-E-G) 6-11 (Fall 1:37)
145
Austin Avery (2-2) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 won by fall over Noah Sodeman (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 2-7 (Fall 0:00)
Quarterfinal - Keegan Bronson (Westfield Razorbacks) 14-4 won by fall over Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 (Fall 1:12)
Cons. Round 2 - Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 won by fall over Carter Flatland (New Richland-H-E-G) 1-4 (Fall 2:47)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Vaughan (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 14-10 won by fall over Austin Avery (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 (Fall 2:53)
152
Dillon Bartel (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-1 won by decision over Alex Harnitz (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 14-11 (Dec 7-2)
1st Place Match - Garron Hoffman (Medford) 3-0 won by decision over Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 1-1 (Dec 7-1)
160
Owen Craig (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Clay Stenzel (New Richland-H-E-G) 14-14 won by decision over Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Lander McMichael (Mankato West) 7-5 won by decision over Owen Craig (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 0-2 (Dec 2-1)
170
Jaedin Johnson (2-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-0 won by fall over George Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 11-4 (Fall 1:00)
1st Place Match - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-0 won by decision over Tyler Archer (Westfield Razorbacks) 13-4 (Dec 10-7)
182
Gage Thompson (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford) 21-4 won by fall over Gage Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 (Fall 4:52)
Round 2 - Gage Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by decision over Ryder McMichael (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 6-12 (Dec 18-13)
Round 3 - Gage Thompson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by decision over Aden Berg (New Richland-H-E-G) 2-10 (Dec 6-4)
195
Will Van Epps (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by fall over Ben Walechka (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 3-15 (Fall 54:00)
Semifinal - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 won by decision over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 16-8 (Dec 6-1)
1st Place Match - Ralph Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 26-2 won by decision over Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-1 (Dec 4-0)
220
Charles Koncur (2-2) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 won by fall over Cole Hutchens (New Richland-H-E-G) 0-6 (Fall 4:00)
Semifinal - Joshua Allen (Mankato West) 18-8 won by fall over Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 (Fall 2:07)
Cons. Semi - Cameron Miller (Mankato West) 6-4 won by decision over Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match - Charles Koncur (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 2-2 won by fall over Cole Hutchens (New Richland-H-E-G) 0-6 (Fall 0:12)