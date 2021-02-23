A steady attack from behind the arc allowed the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team to knock off Class AAA program St. Peter 79-63 on the road Monday night.
The Knights drilled eight 3-pointers, with four of those coming from Laden Nerison, who finished with a game-high 29 points. Luke Alme also helped out with 14 points, Trevor Steberg added eight points and Alex Lee pitched in seven points as part of an offense that saw eight different players score at least two points.
K-W (6-5) also finished 13 of 19 from the free throw line, compared to a 6 of 10 mark from St. Peter (6-5).
The win is the third in a row for the Knights, who are back in action Thursday night at Chatfield for the team's third consecutive non-conference clash.