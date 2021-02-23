kw vs. st. peter boys

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tanner Angelstad and Trevor Steberg (12) converge on St. Peter's Ethan Grant during Monday's 79-63 victory in St. Peter. The win was the third straight for the Knights. (Pat Beck/siouthernminn.com)

A steady attack from behind the arc allowed the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team to knock off Class AAA program St. Peter 79-63 on the road Monday night.

The Knights drilled eight 3-pointers, with four of those coming from Laden Nerison, who finished with a game-high 29 points. Luke Alme also helped out with 14 points, Trevor Steberg added eight points and Alex Lee pitched in seven points as part of an offense that saw eight different players score at least two points.

K-W (6-5) also finished 13 of 19 from the free throw line, compared to a 6 of 10 mark from St. Peter (6-5).

The win is the third in a row for the Knights, who are back in action Thursday night at Chatfield for the team's third consecutive non-conference clash.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments