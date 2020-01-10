The K-W Knights’ girls basketball team relied on its defense to pull away from the Randolph Rockets in the second half of their Thursday evening clash, ultimately winning by a score of 57-40.
The Rockets (5-8) were able to limit the damage in the first half and Randolph was trailing by just four points early in the second half, but the K-W defense clamped down and allowed the Knights (5-8) to take control of the game down the stretch.
The key to success for K-W was its ability to move the ball around, which was reflected in the stats as the Knights posted 32 assists in the game. The Knights also came up with 32 steals and grabbed 36 rebounds.
K-W coach Jake Wieme felt that the Knights started off a little flat in the first half but got stronger as the game went on.
“By the start of the second half and then throughout the rest of the game I thought we played really well,” Wieme said. “We had some goals on defense and I thought our girls executed those goals really well, and that led to some good basketball on the offensive side. I don’t think we shot the ball very well in the first half and sometimes when the ball doesn’t go in, you end up putting your head down, but the girls persevered through it and they played a great second half.”
Senior Megan Mattson led the Knights with 12 points, followed by Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum with 10 each. Tessa Erlandson scored eight points, Sydney Burow and Madi Luebke scored six each and Nora Woock chipped in five.