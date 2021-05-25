Laden Nerison soared to first in the triple jump and second in the long jump to lead the Knights during Saturday’s Hiawatha Valley League championships at Pine Island High School.
That helped the boys team finish in eighth place out of 10 teams, while the girls team notched a seventh-place finish.
In the triple jump, Nerison won with a distance of 41 feet, 4.25 inches, while he notched a distance of 20 feet, 2.25 inches in the long jump. Josh Schmidt also finished third in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 2 inches, in addition to his fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash and his eighth-place finish in the 100.
Other top-ten finishes for the K-W boys included Nerison clocking in at 10th in the mile, Austin Erickson finishing ninth in the two mile, Daniel Van Epps speeding to fifth in the 300 hurdles and Clay Stevenson muscling his way to a sixth-place finish in the discus.
In the girls competition, Rachel Nesseth paired a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles, while she also joined with Hayley Lentsch, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt to finish third in the 400 relay.
Lentsch also sped to fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 200 in addition to picking up a third-place finish in the long jump, where Schmidt also finished fifth.
Both the boys and girls track and field teams returned to action Tuesday afternoon for a home invitational, before returning to Pine Island on Tuesday, June 1 for the subsection meet.